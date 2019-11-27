Centilytics becomes the first platform to introduce widget-based pricing for the Cloud Management

Centilytics Centilytics Intelligent Cloud Management Platform

Every cloud management platform offers a percentage pricing model to earn revenue and asks for a long term agreement that you can escape through Centilytics.

SMBs or startups don't require an entire CMP as they only have limited resources. They can't afford to pay for the service they don't even need. Thus, widget pricing is best suited to them.” — Aditya Garg, CEO of Centilytics

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The benefits of Cloud Computing are almost limitless. Every day, cloud vendors bring innovative benefits to attract customers. Moreover, this strategy is working quite well. Today, the need for cloud computing is becoming a preferred choice by entrepreneurs, whether for a startup or a well-established enterprise.

It was all a walk in the park up until the first data breach, or an unexpected cloud bill the shrunk the numbers in the bank account, ergo the dawn of cloud management. Gartner was the first that advocated the importance of a cloud management platform. They acknowledge that a management platform is needed to see through the complexities of the cloud. It should be equipped to protect the user data irrespective of the industry under certain regulations and provide solutions for any additional cost overhead.

Additionally, Cloud Management Platforms (CMP) can safeguard your data for you and prevent cost leakages from your account, as well.

Typically, a CMP charges a percentage fee on your cloud consumption; In other words, that's a part of your savings.

Which seems to be a conflict of interest, doesn't it?

On a percentage pricing model, the CMP's revenue becomes directly proportional to your cloud spend. So there top-line strengthens when your cloud bill increases while claiming to reduce your cloud spend.

This conflict has been generalized and never been visible because users have gotten used to this pricing model.

Cloud already has a complex pricing model, and in no way, percent pricing going to ease that complexity.

However, when Centilytics (an Intelligent Cloud Management), noticed this conflict, it went ahead and introduced a flat fee model for its customers.

Centilytics is the only CMP that eradicates the conflict of interest by charging one fixed amount, which is independent of your increased bill.

This flat fee model is not only being adopted rapidly but also being encouraged by Centilytics' users.

The users have finally understood the conflict and are now moving away from the percentage pricing. Not only did the previous pricing take away a chunk of there savings but also that they had to pay for the whole platform, even for the services that they were not using.

Centilytics, yet again, disrupt the market by introducing a widget-based pricing model. To offer this pricing,

The entire Centilytics platform was broken down to 5 products, 12 services, and 2200+ insights (or widgets, as they call them).

With widget-based pricing, the users can pick and choose only those services which they require. They will only pay for what they use, and nothing more. They also get the capability to bundle widgets as per there unique infrastructure requirements.

This model eliminates the need to pay for the entire platform and genuinely save your money, as claimed.

This pricing model is catching much attention and has also been appreciated and encouraged by Gartner Analysts.

"We hope to reach more users with this robust pricing model and showcase the full potential of our powerful platform; all this while sticking to our core value of customer-centricity. This move directly aligns with our vision to become a 360-degree cloud management solution," said Kumar Abinash, Head of Marketing.

About the company:

Centilytics is a fully-automated SaaS solution that helps organizations with the management and control of their infrastructure. It is an intelligent cloud management platform that enables public cloud users to Gain 360-degree visibility, Identify loopholes and, Deploy one-click fixes on their cloud infrastructure.

Running into cloud management problems? Schedule a quick chat with Centilytics cloud expert to learn how you can use Centilytics to make your life on the cloud a little bit easier. Book a demo or start a 3-month free trial now.



