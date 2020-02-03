World Civility Spokesperson Dr. Clyde Rivers Endorses The World Greatness Awards

Professor Patrick Businge, Dr. Clyde Rivers and H.E. Dr. Justina Matale Dr. Clyde Rivers, Professor Patrick Businge and Dr. Raymond Harlall Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

Greatness University made world history as it hosted its first ever World Greatness Awards in Great Britain. Endorsing the Awards was Dr. Clyde Rivers.

I am deeply honored to a part of The World Greatness Awards as they are truly recognizing those people who are changing the lives of people through their greatness.” — World Civility Spokesperson Dr. Clyde Rivers

LONDON, ENGLAND, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greatness University made world history as it hosted its first ever World Greatness Awards in Great Britain. Endorsing the Awards was World Civility Spokesman Dr. Clyde Rivers . Founder of iChange Nations. In his speech as the Guest of Honor, Professor Clyde Rivers referred to the World Greatness Awards as ‘the OSCARS for the World’s Greatest Civility Humanitarians’.Awardees jetted in from over 25 countries and spent the wintry evening of 25th January 2020 celebrating greatness in the Glorious Luton Hoo: a hotel tucked away in the outskirts of London. Arriving at the Mansion House where, on 26th June 1948, the wartime British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill addressed over 110,000 people and thanked them for their support during the Second World War; all guests received a VIP welcome.The World Greatness Awards were created by Professor Patrick Businge and his wife Dr Julian Businge. Standing behind the Podium of Greatness, Professor Patrick Businge who is also the founder of Greatness University said, ‘In a planet where most people live in the sea of sameness, Greatness University looks for people who are doing ordinary things in extraordinary ways. These are the civility humanitarians: people who help people and value the people they help. Professor Patrick Businge congratulated the recipients of the World Greatness Awards for being recognized whilst they are still alive, for more often, people’s greatness is celebrated when they are dead. Professor Patrick Businge went on to say that people need to live their greatness every day and it is ok to be great.Kings, Queens, Entrepreneurs, Humanitarians, Authors, Teachers,Innovators received their greatness awards amid jubilation in various categories: Teachers of Greatness, Masters of Greatness, Creators of Greatness, Leading Lights of Greatness, Icons of Greatness, and Legends of Greatness. When asked why she chose the Luton Hoo, the co-creator of the World Greatness Awards Dr Julian Businge said, ‘When we first visited Luton Hoo, we found the Mansion House a symbol of greatness, the serene gardens were an oasis of peace, and we specifically chose the Upper Romanov Chapel because of its art that depicted eternal greatness’. This greatness was felt by the American Entrepreneur and World Civility Ambassador Dr Christine Kozaschuk who said, ‘Its an honor to be part of this… I can never imagine standing here in the greatness of what is going on tonight’.Less than a week from the United Kingdom leaving the European Union following the Brexit vote 3 years ago, Greatness University also launched the World Book of Greatness. In his launch speech, Professor Patrick Businge described it as ‘The Guinness Book of Greatness’. This yearly almanac will document the World’s Greatest and Civility Humanitarians of all times.A day after the event, The Most Admired Global African Woman and Leading Light of Greatness H.E. Dr Justina Matale, UK wrote, ‘Yesterday at the stately Luton Hoo Hotel, a luxurious Grade II listed building, where Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip spent part of their honeymoon and the formidable British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill once used as his office, I was inducted into the World Book of Greatness.’Dr. Clyde Rivers states “ I am deeply honored to a part of The World Greatness Awards as they are truly recognizing those people who are changing the lives of people through their greatness.”Dr. Clyde Rivers,is the founder of I Change Nations, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Rivers, was recently appointed as International Board Chairman for OPADDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. Dr. Rivers also received this prestigious award in 2017. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is given to those outstanding citizens who volunteer over 4,000 hours of service to the nation. In 2017 Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Dr Rivers has honored some of the following presidents to help bring peace and honor around the world, They include but are not limited to: President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleFormer President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.



