Mente Group Ready for Buyer's Market in 2020

Brian Proctor

For Preowned BizJets

Mente Group already this year has signed agreements with clients seeking to acquire eight aircraft in 2020” — Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking ahead to 2020, Mente Group is planning for another solid year in preowned aircraft transaction dollar volume, despite a relatively flat year in the number of aircraft that were bought and sold.

"Generally, the business jet industry moved from a seller's market early in 2019 to a more balanced market at mid-year while we ended the year as a predominatly buyer's market," said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor. "We expect that trend to carry over into 2020 with perhaps fewer transactions and heightened price sensitivity for used business aircraft."

Proctor noted that the last two weeks of the year were extremely active with more high dollar transactions. Larger business aircraft were in play at year-end as buyers and sellers made deals to hedge against the uncertainties of an upcoming U.S. presidential election year and instability in some parts of the world, including the Middle East and Asia.

"The pre-owned market had a decent year overall, but it certainly wasn't the best year ever," Proctor said. "However, from a dealer's perspective, it was our highest transaction dollar volume in the past 10 years, and I expect that could be true for the industry in general."

2020 Will Be Price-Driven

Proctor expects the 2020 pre-owned market to be price driven. "Strategically, we are planning for a reasonably active first quarter. The second quarter will slow down a little bit with an even slower third quarter. Then, after the election, the rest of the fourth quarter will be very active," he said.

Mente Group's brokers are expecting buyers in this market to be opportunistic throughout the year. "As an example of this," Proctor said, "Mente Group already this year has signed agreements with clients seeking to acquire eight aircraft in 2020."

He added, "Buyers are seeking value where they can find it. A lot of wealth has been created in the last couple of years and those buyers will continue to buy if and when they see good deals in the marketplace."

OEMs and Sellers Impacted by Price Sensitivities

He anticipates pricing pressures will affect both new and pre-owned business aircraft. "Sellers and new aircraft manufacturers are going to have to be very, very responsive to what's going on in the marketplace in 2020," Proctor said.

Mente Group professionals have handled more than $11billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente has developed proprietary algorithms and advanced modeling capabilities involving millions of complex data points, along with the aviation management expertise to provide superior customer solutions.

The company offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. Mente Group clients include the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals. For more info see www.mentegroup.com.

Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer.



