Bezelfest Watch Show and Reservoir Watches to Celebrate Time at Concours in the Hills in Fountain Hills, AZ

RESERVOIR SUPERCHARGED The AIRFIGHT collection takes its inspiration from aircrafts, and centres on the black colour of the on-board ﬂight instruments. The case contains a spare Nato strap. RESERVOIR SUPERCHARGED

Collectors from all over the USA come to Arizona to exhibit their rarest pieces and share their passions in the unique atmosphere of this show.

Man, time, space. Innovation, engine, pilot... The luxury of freedom and power found in RESERVOIR watches, symbols of endurance and excitement.” — François Moreau, Founder & CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 8th Reservoir Watches will be exhibiting the first annual Bezelfest watch event in partnership with the “Concours in the Hills” in Fountain Hills, Arizona.Surrounded by almost 1,000 exotic automobiles, dozens of motorcycles, and eight military and civilian helicopters, more than 25,000 visitors are expected to spend time with more than twenty watch brands that will display their watch creations during the day’s festivities.Collectors from all over the USA come to Arizona to exhibit their rarest cars and share their passions in the unique atmosphere of this show.RESERVOIR is a French watch brand entirely manufactured in Switzerland, taking its inspiration from the functionalities and the aesthetic appeal of measurement instruments of bygone days.Contemporary designs to appeal to Millenials, related to the automotive, aeronautics, or nautical lifestyles. Offering an innovative way to tell time, offering 3 complications (retrograde minutes, jumping hours, and power reserve indicator similar to a fuel gauge). With an amazing MSRP starting at $3,900 retail, this new brand is causing sensation worldwide, already sold in 20 countries with 80 points of sales.RESERVOIR COLLECTIONS ARE INSPIRED BY CAR RACING Collections such as the GT TOUR collection highlight the symbols of endurance and performance of its vintage cars. RESERVOIR timepieces innovate by offering a radical reading of the time based on three watch complications: a retrograde minute at 240° recalls the RPM counters, the jumping hour in the window which reminds us of the mileage counters of cars and a power reserve which reproduces the fuel gauges.Immerse in this universe of collectors of historic automobiles! The immersion will be total to fully appreciate our collections.Both the Concours in the Hills and Bezelfest are open to the public – and well worth your time. Stop by during your day in the Sonoran Desert at Fountain Park, in Fountain Hills, starting at 9 a.m. Exhibitors will be showing their watches until 6 p.m.Join Reservoir Watches in location 4C-199Saturday, February 8th, 2020 10-6 pmFountain Hills Park – Concours in the Hills12925 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.