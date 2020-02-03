Black Natural Olives from Greece Seen as a Healthy Alternative

Olive You-European Table Olives Campaign

European Black Natural Olives from Greece are viewed as a healthy alternative to the more familiar Commercial Black Olives

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grown naturally, without artificial ripening methods, European Black Natural Olives from Greece are viewed as a healthy alternative to the more familiar Commercial Black Olives.

Due to the fact that European Black Natural Olives from Greece ripen naturally on the tree without artificial methods, they are seen as healthier than Commercial Black Olives, which are ripened and colored by artificial methods. Commercial trade types, like those mentioned here, are defined by Codex Alimentarius International Food Standards. This Commercial type of European Black Natural Olives has been traditionally produced in Greece for decades, with olive growers collecting them manually, by handpicking the naturally ripe black olives daily from the olive trees, to be transported to the processing plants, where these type of commercial black natural olives are exported to the United States and other worldwide markets.

In addition to the mandatory labeling of the “Black Natural Olives” on their packaging, European Black Natural Olives can be easily be differentiated when checked closely with the naked eye. One can easily see that the olives are all a bit different in color between them, and have minor defects, as anything handcrafted-handmade are never the same between them, such as in shoes or clothing, so it goes with Natural Black Olives, they are never the same amongst themselves!

European Black Natural Olives from Greece offer great benefits as they retain their original nutrients, in comparison to artificial processing techniques applied by other olive producing countries to Black Olives that greatly reduce the olive’s nutrients.



The Greek olive industry is optimistic after The Office of the United States Trade Representative exempted Greek olives from the latest round of Retaliatory Tariffs on the European Union. Commercial Black Olives, like those imported from Spain, were hit with a 25% tariff, opening opportunities for Greece to increase its presence in the US market.

Within the framework of the Olive You- European Table Olives Campaign, we invite you to learn more about these European Black Natural Olives, at our “European Black Natural Olives from Greece" press event, where we will reveal; why they were exempted from tariffs, how beneficial they are for your health, and how to differentiate them from artificial Black Olives.

PRESS EVENT INFORMATION

Where: Kyma Flatiron:15 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 kymarestaurants.com

When: Thursday February 27th2020

Time: 6:30pm-8:30 pm

What: European Natural Black Olives from Greece- Press Event

Who Should Attend: Members of the Press, Journalists, Influencers, Bloggers, Health Professionals, Foodies, Wellness enthusiasts.



For more information and to RSVP:

RSVP: info@successplanmedia.com

Success Plan Media - PR Desk



PEMETE’S MISSION: The 3-year EU co-financed campaign aims to generate awareness and demand for European table olives from Greece in 13 countries around the globe (Germany, Austria, France, UK, Poland, Sweden, USA, Canada, Russia, Australia, Norway, Saudi Arabia and UAE). The campaign launched in 2017 will run until February 2020 through a wide variety of actions – advertising, events, master-classes, in store tastings, trade shows, press relations etc. - informing consumers and professionals about the unique quality and flavor of the most popular olive varie.es, thus increasing table olives exports.

ABOUT PEMETE: PEMETE (Panhellenic Association of Table Olive Processors, Packers and Exporters) is a professional association, founded in 1970, that promotes the interests of table olive exporters. The members of PEMETE are Greek exporting table olive processing, packaging and exporting companies. All of them process their end products in accordance with the existing Food Safety Regulation 852/2004.

The 53 member-companies of PEMETE represent more than 90% of Greece’s exports of table olives to more than 100 countries. These companies export some outstanding and unique Greek table olive varieties, such as: “Konservolia” farmed in Central Greece, “Chalkidiki” in Northern Greece, and “Kalamata”, mainly but not exclusively - farmed in the regions of Etoloakarnania, Laconia and Phtiotida. The greatest advantage of Greek table olives is that the olives “ripen” naturally on the olive trees.

For mor information about Olive You:

info@oliveyou-eu.eu / info@pemete.gr

Source: PEMETE (Panhellenic Association of Table Olive Processors, Packers and Exporters)



