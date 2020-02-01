Eyelash Enhancer Growth Serum becomes Amazon’s #1 New Release

Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Lash serum

Chavelle Cosmetics’ eyelash enhancer growth serum has been chosen by Amazon as its number one new release. With premium ingredients.

FORST, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, February 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chavelle Cosmetics is pleased to announce that its recently launched eyelash enhancer growth serum is currently Amazon's number one new release. With well over 100 reviews in the world's most popular online marketplace, this natural eyelash growth serum is pleasing customers with how well it works, the brand says."Our eyelash and brow growth serum is 100% cruelty-free and has been ophthalmologically and dermatologically certified," said Sandra Newmann, the senior spokesperson for the brand. "We recommend daily application for four to six weeks to achieve significantly healthier, longer and denser lashes. It contains an effective combination of hyaluron, collagen, panthenol and ginseng that provides nourishment and strengthening benefits to every lash from root to tip." According to Chavelle, these ingredients are clinically proven to have the following benefits:- Ginseng: Strengthens the hair follicles and the roots of the lashes- Hyaluron: Helps the lashes attract and retain moisture- Collagen: Contains protein that strengthens every lash- Panthenol: Soothes and softens the delicate skin"The serum helps to reduce the catagen and telogen phase, prolonging the natural growth phase of the lashes. While peptides strengthen the hair structure, increasing cell division and metabolism within the hair follicle, creating healthier lash growth and condition. In some cases, an additional effect occurs from using the serum is that the eyelashes darken," Newmann said.In her Amazon review, an impressed user explains, "I love this serum! It's so refreshing when I apply it. The applicator is soft and the serum is so natural that does not irritate even sensitive eyes like mine. It actually makes my eyes feel fresher. I've been using it every day for the last two weeks and I'm seeing a real difference. I believe that using it for a long time will make my lashes and eyebrow fuller and thicker and I love that it's made with natural ingredients. I highly recommend it."To find out more about Chavelle Cosmetics' eyelash and eyebrow growth serum, please visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.###



