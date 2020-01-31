Georgia Public Policy Foundation Named to 'Best Independent Think Tanks' List

Foundation achieves global ranking for third consecutive year

Achieving this ranking three years in a row is a testament to the hard work of the Foundation’s academic experts, the loyalty of our supporters and the triumph of our ideas.” — Kyle Wingfield

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgia Public Policy Foundation has been named one of the world’s “Best Independent Think Tanks” of 2019 in a survey released this week by the University of Pennsylvania’s Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program.The Foundation and the Texas Public Policy Foundation – a sister think tank in the State Policy Network – are the only U.S. state-based free-market think tanks ranked as “Best Independent Think Tanks” in the 2019 Global Go-To Think Tank Index Report.“We’re honored the Georgia Public Policy Foundation is named, for the third consecutive year, among the world’s ‘Best Independent Think Tanks’” said Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Foundation.“The Foundation has worked diligently since 1991 to gain a reputation as a trusted, independent resource for Georgia’s voters and elected officials. We are providing actionable solutions to real-life problems, and we accomplish that by bringing people together – without regard as to who gets the credit.“Achieving this ranking three years in a row in a global survey of nearly 1,800 peer institutions and experts is a testament to the hard work of the Foundation’s academic experts, the loyalty of our supporters and the triumph of our ideas,” Wingfield added. About the Georgia Public Policy Foundation : Established in 1991, the Foundation is a nonprofit, independent, state-focused think tank that proposes market-oriented approaches to public policy to improve the lives of Georgians. Regular events include Leadership Breakfasts, Policy Briefing Luncheons and the annual Georgia Legislative Policy Forum. Weekly publications are the Friday Facts and Friday Idea commentaries. Find the Foundation (georgiapolicy) on social media at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.For questions about the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, email info@georgiapolicy.org.



