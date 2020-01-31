MOLAA’s Celebrating Diversity Exhibition at the LA Art Show

Chiachio & Giannone with Pride Flag at MOLAA Chiachio & Giannone with MOLAA's Chief Curator, Gabriela Urtiaga Chiachio & Giannone. Californian Family in Six Colors #1, 2019. Textile mosaic on fabric. 72 3/4 in x 58 2/3 in. Museum purchase from the Lynne Okon Scholnick Acquisitions Fund, M.2019.028.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is pleased to announce their participation in the 2020 LA Art Show , February 5-9. In order to commemorate local and international LGBTQI+ communities around the world, MOLAA is presenting an installation about diversity and pride, curated by MOLAA’s Chief Curator, Gabriela Urtiaga, in collaboration with world-renowned Argentinian artistic duo, Leo Chiachio & Daniel Giannone.“We are honored to be invited, once again, to participate in the prestigious LA Art Show. Our Chief Curator and the artists have created an exemplary installation of diversity that strengthens our Institution's vision,” said Lourdes I. Ramos-Rivas, Ph.D., President & CEO of MOLAA.The installation includes the 120 ft. long textile flag that was created by the artists at MOLAA during their residency from March to June in 2019, along with over 3,000 community members from Long Beach and Los Angeles. The showcase will also present MOLAA's newest acquisition, Californian Family in Six Colors #1, by the artistic duo, as well as a recorded interview that addresses their creative process.“To present a new version of the artwork by the artistic duo, Chiachio & Giannone is a great opportunity to continue the mission of the museum, which is to expand the knowledge and appreciation of Latin American and Latino artists in the United States, and build a community through art,” said Urtiaga.MOLAA’s showcase will be featured in the DIVERSEartLA section of the LA Art Show, alongside several prestigious museums and institutions including LACMA, UCLA and The Broad. This section of the is dedicated to bringing together some of the most important local and international art institutions, museums and non-profit organizations for an elevated and thoughtful dialogue.“To present the flag at the LA Art Show together with MOLAA is very important for us since more people will see the message and read what the community has written about Diversity and as Latin American artists from the LGBTQI+ community it is also important to receive this fundamental support from institutions, such as museums, that promote these type of projects. To live in Diversity, celebrating Diversity,” said Chiachio & Giannone.The Museum highlights underrepresented voices of Latin Americans and Latinos in the US and around the world. This installation represents the commitment of MOLAA towards the values of diversity and inclusion for all through the arts.The LA Art Show will be held at the LA Convention Center from February 5-9. For tickets and information, visit MOLAA’s website at www.molaa.org or call (562) 437-1689.###About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is the only Museum in the United States fully dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art. Founded in 1996 by Robert Gumbiner, MOLAA houses a collection of more than 1,600 works of art including paintings, sculptures, drawings, mixed-media, photographs, and video art. The Museum is a multidisciplinary institution committed to providing a platform for cross-cultural dialogue through the arts, educational programs and events for the community.About Chiachio & GiannoneLeo Chiachio and Daniel Giannone have worked together as Chiachio & Giannone since 2003. Since this time, they have shown their work in many solo and group exhibitions, been invited to participate in international art fairs and have received numerous awards including the Cité internationale de la tapisserie d’Aubusson, France. They have worked in Argentina and abroad with many institutions, including San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles (USA), Boston Center for the Arts (USA), Victoria & Albert Museum (United Kingdom), MAD Museum and Leslie-Lohman Museum (New York, USA), Rijswijk Museum (Netherlands), Museo de Arte Moderno de Buenos Aires (Argentina), and CCK. They live and work in Buenos Aires, Argentina.About the LA Art ShowThe LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. The show attracts an elite roster of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, highly regarded curators, architects, and design professionals, along with discerning collectors. This innovative, exceptional cultural environment attracts executives and board members of Southern California businesses, state, county, and municipal government representatives, as well as leaders of the region’s cultural institutions. Attendees are trend setters, influencers and alpha consumers, who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives—art, design, food, technology and travel being specific passion points.



