R4G Launches Get a Kickass Tech Job and Enjoy Basketball Playoff Tickets Reward

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund STEM Summer Camp Scholarships and is rewarding candidates who are placed in fulltime jobs with fun perk.

Join Recruiting for Good to find a kickass tech job, enjoy fun rewards, and impact kids' lives.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund LA kid causes. The staffing agency is rewarding candidates who submit resumes and are placed in awesome fulltime jobs in February 2020; with Basketball Playoff Tickets R4G will share proceeds from Recruiting Placements made in February to sponsor a fun kids writing contest that is rewarding the most inspiring entry with a STEM Camp Scholarship.How Kids Participate to Win STEM Camp ScholarshipAccording Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The subject for the kids writing contest is; 'tell us how you would you use technology to solve climate change?'"1. Student attends school in LA County (4th to 12th grade).2. Student submits hand written paragraph (not to exceed 500 words), and takes a picture of submission.3. Parent emails submission to Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (with student's first name, school they attend, and grade), no later than March 30th, winner announced on April 5th, 2020.How Do Tech Professionals Qualify for Playoff Basketball Tickets1. Candidates must be U.S. Citizens, US Residents or EAD, with a minimum of 5 years experience in Engineering or IT, looking for a fulltime position.2. Candidates who submit resume directly, and are placed by Recruiting for Good in February 2020; earn a pair of Basketball Playoff Tickets.Submit resume to Carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com, before February 29th, 2020.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're using Recruiting for Good to help professionals find tech jobs they love, reward fun perks, and make a difference kids' lives."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com Tickets for Lakers Playoff Tickets provided by First Choice Tickets; has been in business since 1990 and providing concert, theatre and sporting event tickets to clients for almost three decades. www.4Tix.com



