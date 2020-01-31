InferCabulary Wins the LearnLaunch 2020 Pitch Competition

The visual vocabulary tool was awarded $25,000 in Google credit in recognition of its innovative approach as it moves into its next stage of growth

We’re thrilled to win this competition and excited for this success to lead into our next stage of growth.” — Beth Lawrence, InferCabulary Co-Founder and CEO

BOSTON, MASSACHUSSETTS, USA, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- InferCabulary , an innovative web-based visual vocabulary tool, has won first place in the LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Pitch Competition held in Boston, Mass. The company advanced past yesterday’s semi-final round and was named the winner in today’s finals.“We’re thrilled to win this competition and excited for this success to lead into our next stage of growth,” said Beth Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder of InferCabulary. “We truly believe that giving all children the opportunity to improve their vocabulary skills through engaging learning puts them on the path to achieving lifelong success. We’re thankful that our approach is being recognized and look forward to what comes next.”InferCabulary teaches students to use and develop their critical thinking skills, rather than rely on rote memorization, to infer the nuanced meanings of thousands of important words in a way that makes knowledge lasting and useful. In addition to being awarded $25,000 in Google credit, InferCabulary will receive access to a network of industry-focused mentors and other tools to support its continued growth as a successful edtech company. LearnLaunch Accelerator is the leading early-stage edtech startup accelerator and invests in all types of edtech companies including those that specialize in early education, K-12, higher ed, workforce edtech, and corporate learning. This year’s LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Pitch Competition kicked off in the fall of 2019 when more than 100 education entrepreneurs from across the country competed in the quarterfinals. Ten companies then advanced to the semi-finals and pitched to an expert panel of judges at the LearnLaunch Across Boundaries conference. This morning, the two finalists presented to the entire conference, and InferCabulary was selected by the audience as the winner.About InferCabularyInferCabulary is a web-based vocabulary tool for 1st – 12th grade students that uses images to help students learn words in a variety of contexts using kid-friendly definitions. The program supplements current curriculum by integrating explicit vocabulary instruction covering Tier Two and academic words. Students use and develop their critical thinking skills, rather than rote memorization, to infer the nuanced meanings of thousands of important words in a way that makes knowledge durable and useful. Teachers, speech-language pathologists, and tutors can hand-select words based on grade level, literature, or their own vocabulary lists, and can search for words according to grade level, standards, or a book in which they appear. Learn more at https://infercabulary.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.