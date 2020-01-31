Galleon Embedded Computing Announces Dual 25GbE XMC

Galleon Embedded Computing logo The Titan Dual 25GbE XMC The Titan Dual 25GbE XMC Back

Galleon Embedded Computing, an innovative leader in development of small rugged data recorder systems, servers and NAS devices is now offering a dual 25GbE XMC.

OSLO, NORWAY, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Titan Dual 25 Gigabit Ethernet XMC offers high performance Ethernet for a wide range of applications. Available in both air cooled and conduction cooled variants, the board can be fitted with up to two rugged front panel modules for compatibility with existing systems or recessed rugged optical modules for easy in-box optical cabling in conduction-cooled environments using multi-mode fiber connections.The Titan Dual 25GbE XMC fit a wide range of single-board computers in VPX, VME or CPCI form factors. To ensure high bandwidth, the XMC has a x8 PCI Express Gen3 host interface capable of running 2.5GT/s, 5.0GT/s and 8.0GT/s.For integration in standard desktop systems for non-rugged applications and software development an optional PCI Express card adapter can be added.Galleon Embedded Computing will be exhibiting at Airborne C2ISR in London, March 10.-12. – Come along to discuss this or any other requirements you may have.For additional information please visit www.galleonec.com Or direct inquiries to:Chris Portalatin for North AmericaPhone: +1 832 437 1993Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.comMark Fitzgerald for Europe and ROWPhone: +44 7824 874778Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com



