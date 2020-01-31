R4G to Reward STEM Camp Scholarship from Proceeds of LA County Recruiting Project

Inspire Your Kids to Participate Today We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Be Part of The Tech Team Rolling Out Voting Machines + Enjoy Fun Perks and Party for Good

Inspire your kid to participate in our fun creative writing contest to win STEM Camp Scholarship!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund LA kid causes.R4G will share proceeds from 'LA County rolling out voting machines' Recruiting Project to sponsor a fun kids writing contest that is rewarding the most inspiring entry with a STEM Camp Scholarship R4G is also rewarding tech consultants who successfully complete project; with dining gift cards and entries to drawing for LA Basketball Playoff Tickets (Clippers or Lakers).How Kids Participate to Win STEM Camp ScholarshipAccording Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The subject for the kids writing contest is; 'tell us how you would you use technology to solve climate change?'"1. Student attends school in LA County (4th to 12th grade).2. Student submits hand written paragraph (not to exceed 500 words), and takes a picture of submission.3. Parent emails submission to Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (with student's first name, school they attend, and grade), no later than March 30th, winner announced on April 5th, 2020.How Do Tech Consultants Qualify for Fun Perks1. Candidates must be U.S. Citizens, living in Los Angeles, with a minimum of 3-5 years experience supporting networks and routers; and available to work between February 18th and March 3rd, 2020.2. Candidates who submit resume directly, and are hired will be paid a respectable hourly rate (be reimbursed for mileage), earn dining gift card, and entry to Drawing for Basketball Playoff Tickets.Submit resume to Carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com, before February 10th, 2020. Drawing for Basketball Playoff Tickets will be on March 30th,2020.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're using Recruiting for Good to help professionals find tech jobs they love, reward fun perks, and make a difference kids' lives."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com Tickets for Lakers Playoff Tickets provided by First Choice Tickets; has been in business since 1990 and providing concert, theatre and sporting event tickets to clients for almost three decades. www.4Tix.com



