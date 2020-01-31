Serum for Eyelash Growth Gives Longer, Thicker Results in Only 4-6 Weeks, says Brand

Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Lash serum

Chavelle Cosmetics has produced a lash serum for lengthening and thickening the eyelashes and eyebrows.

FORST, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- German company, Chavelle Cosmetics says its serum for eyelash growth can result in longer, thicker eyelashes in just four to six weeks with regular use. “The active ingredient in our eyelash serum is isopropyl cloprostenate, an eyelash growth agent discovered during glaucoma research. We have adapted this powerful ingredient for safe and effective cosmetic application. It works by stimulating the roots of the eyelashes to encourage them to grow longer and thicker in as little as a month and a half,” explained Sandra Newmann, the senior spokesperson for the brand.According to the brand, its natural eyelash growth serum is also notable for what it does not contain. “Our product contains no prostaglandins or animal products, making it vegan-friendly, a trending requirement for our customers,” Newmann said. “Although we have conducted dermatologic testing to ensure that our product is safe, we have not conducted any testing on animals.”Feedback from users of the eyelash serum for growth seems to be positive, with many noticing longer and thicker eyelashes after applying it as directed. A satisfied Amazon customer left this comment, “I have been using the eyelash serum for about six weeks every evening, and I am excited about the result. My eyelashes have become longer and denser. I can only recommend the product.”Another reviewer was happy to say, “I've been using this for about five weeks, and the improvement in the length of my lashes is significantly noticeable. I've had no issues with irritation, either. Super easy to apply — just a quick swipe along the lash line of my top eyelids before I go to bed at night. For the price - give it a try!”“Not only is the eyelash growth stimulated, but it also nourishes and strengthens eyelashes and eyebrows for a clear before and after effect. The same treatment for eyelashes can be applied to eyebrows for anyone desiring fuller brows,” Newmann concluded.To learn more about Chavelle Cosmetics’ lash serum, visit the company’s official website or Amazon storefront.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.