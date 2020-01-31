NEXCOM’s nROK 6221 Mobile Communication Hubs Connect the Way

nROK 6221 Fanless Rolling Stock Mobile Communication Hub nROK 6221

NEXCOM's latest mobile communication hub for railway allows for seamless and safe data flow.

FREMONT, CA, USA, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed as a mobile communication hub, NEXCOM has introduced the nROK 6221 computing solution specifically for railway. The fanless rolling stock computer is equipped with more WWAN modules and SIM cards slots than with previous models, as well as that of competitors, to allow for seamless and safe data flow. The extra bandwidth provides more flexibility on moving trains, including support for 5G networks.With up to three WWAN modules and support for six SIM cards, the network redundancy allows the rolling stock computer to swap services when one signal is weak, in instances such as traveling through tunnels or crossing borders, thereby maintaining seamless connectivity and saving potential roaming costs. This also allows concurrently joining three independent WWAN networks for worry-free multitasking anywhere and anytime. Additional WWAN module and SIM cards can also be added for even more bandwidth.The versatile IntelAtom™ E3950 powered nROK 6221 is ideal for uses as passenger information systems (PIS)/train signage, trip scheduling, infotainment, Wi-Fi access point controller, cellular connectivity, as well as high bandwidth data gateway for surveillance, and more. The nROK 6221 is capable of simultaneously displaying information on three screens via 1x VGA and 2x HDMI. Five miniPCI expansion slots also allow for additional configuration potential as the need arises.Being certified for railway applications, nROK 6221 is EN50155 compliant, which ensures reliable performance to withstand heavy shock, vibration, humidity and other harsh conditions normally found on trains, including extreme temperature range of -40° to 158°F. The nROK6221-IP variant adds an additional IP65 rating for dust and water. Both variants also provide peace of mind with optional isolated power supply to protect against sudden power surges. Speaking of power, they are equipped with intelligent power management so they can be woken on by ignition, RTC timer or SMS message remotely.About NEXCOM: Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates four core businesses, which are Network and Communication Solutions, Intelligent Platform & Services, Mobile Computing Solutions, and Medical & Healthcare Informatics; as well as six global companies that cover IoT Automation, Robotics & Motion, Intelligent Digital Security, AIoT Cloud, Industrial IoT Networking and IIoT Security.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.