Heart Alchemy Yoga Launches new Cardio Yoga Flow Series on YouTUbe

Capitalizing on it's 5 years of success, Heart Alchemy Yoga ups the ante with a new series of Cardio Yoga Flow Videos videos on it's top tier yoga channel.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga, one of the fastest growing Yoga channels on YouTube, is excited to announce our new Cardio Yoga Flow series. Featuring full vinyasa yoga classes from top West Coast yoga instructor, Michelle Goldstein, the videos are proving to fill a serious void in the YouTube yoga segment.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is a collective of over 15 top West Coast Yoga teachers, producing high energy and impactful yoga videos which are accessible to yogis around the globe.

“We understand that high quality Yoga instruction just doesn't exist in many parts of the world," according to Heart Alchemy's co-founder, Michelle Goldstein. "Heart Alchemy is providing free full length yoga videos to anyone with a decent internet connection, anywhere in the world."

About Heart Alchemy: Centered around our Heart Alchemy Yoga YouTube channel at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, Heart Alchemy allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 350 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from. Here's the most recent Cardio Yoga Flow:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEZu7uGmUqM

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview darren@heartalchemyyoga.com

Cardio Yoga Flow - Power Yoga Vinyasa Video



