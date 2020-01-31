American Premium Water Corp (OTC: $HIPH) Expands Vanexxe Varicose Vein Treatment Product Distribution in Australia

Vanexxe Varicose Vein Treatment - vein support for varicose veins and to help reduce the appearance of varicose veins

American Premium Water Corporation (HIPH) reports that Canyon Create Corp, the manufacturer of Vanexxe has entered into a Letter of Intent with Nutra Pty Ltd

PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis & Therapeutic Stock American Premium Water Corp (OTC: $HIPH) Expands Vanexxe Varicose Vein Treatment Product Distribution in AustraliaThe global varicose vein treatment market was valued at $376.64 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $589.06 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025-Allied Market Research(Investorideas.com Newswire) American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) recently reported that Canyon Create Corp, the manufacturer of Vanexxe has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Nutra Pty. Ltd. (Nutra), an Australian corporation with extensive reach in distribution of personal products, to engage in the licensed production and sale of Vanexxe throughout Australia and Southeast Asia. The Company has an equitable interest in Canyon Create Corp.Read this news featuring HIPH in full at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2020/cannabis/01311OTCHIPH-Vanexxe.asp American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, “This is an exciting day for Vanexxe! Not only is this ground breaking product expanding to Australia, its also being evaluated by the TGA to be classified for therapeutic use. If approval is given, it will greatly expand the number of channels that can sell the product. It will also offer further validation of the product and its efficacy. The LOI with Nutra Pty falls in line with our focus on international expansion, and has been in the works for some time, as the Company stated back in July that it was in discussions with distributors across the Pacific Rim. Establishing a foothold in the Pacific has been a stated goal of the Company’s. As we move into 2020, we will continue to focus on expanding into this region. We insure performance-based ethical products with the collaboration of industry leading dermatologists, clinicians, aroma therapists, skincare specialists and beauty experts.The Company’s research report was recently updated by Ludlow Research with a short-term price target of $0.03. To read full report, risks, and disclosures, click hereAbout American Premium Water Corp.American Premium Water (HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com ), Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) and plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ).American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.About Canyon Create Corp.Canyon Create Corp., a Nevada Corporation, is the developer of Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ), a patented cosmetic cream that uses a proprietary formulation to eliminate the appearance of varicose veins. The product works by simultaneously bringing heightened blood flow to the bulged vein valve, allowing it to pull away from the dermis and return to a more normal condition, and increases the elasticity in the upper skin layers to provide healthier skin, assisting in moving the vein back to a non-visible location.Safe Harbor NoticeCertain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.Investor Relations888-983-0054info@americanpremiumwater.comThe global varicose vein treatment market was valued at $376.64 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $589.06 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.- Allied Market ResearchNews -Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. 