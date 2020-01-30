Generous Benefits Named Finalist for Coppell Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year

Bret Brummitt and Kalinda Dunn at Coppell Chamber of Commerce Generous Benefits Logo

Three Finalists Announced for Emerging Business of the Year Award

My greatest pleasure is watching the development of our team and seeing them become the champions of change when they identify a recurring problem for our clients that we can collaboratively fix.” — Bret Brummitt

COPPELL, TX, USA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generous Benefits has been nominated as a finalist for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year Award. Award finalists are local businesses with a continued example of service to the community in providing goods and services that “improve the quality of life” in and surrounding Coppell. The other two finalists for the Emerging Business of the Year Award are Augur IT and JC’s Burger Bar.

Generous Benefits serves the needs of health plan design, health insurance, and benefits in general, with a personal touch that can only come from a smaller team. They have offered generous benefits to the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. They put the Chamber and their interests first, offering what is best for the entire team. Generous Benefits’ two-person team prioritizes community involvement and continues to support the Chamber in various ways. Bret Brummitt has helped by judging Taste of Coppell for several years and Kalinda Dunn participates in the Women in Business group.

Says Founder Bret Brummitt, "My career as a benefits design consultant has been an amazing journey that has allowed me to grow and develop not only technically and strategically within the realm of benefits consulting, but it has been a privilege to be trusted with a leadership role at the same time. My greatest pleasure is watching the development of our team and seeing them become the champions of change when they identify a recurring problem for our clients that we can collaboratively fix.”

The Emerging Business of the Year Award will be announced at the annual Members’ Choice Awards & Gala on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Townplace Suites DFW Airport North Irving, presented by Trusted ER Coppell.

About Generous Benefits

Launched in 2019, Generous Benefits is the response to many employers and communities seeking a way to reclaim their collective futures in the face of a healthcare and financial crisis. A call to re-evaluate the relationship between benefits and wages was born. The focus was spread beyond just healthcare, as employers and employees alike started searching for a new way forward that sought changes not only to costs, but to quality of care, quality of life, and the impact not only individual interests, but the stewardship of their community as a whole. Generous Benefits goal is to improve the lives of the community they serve.

