Wahlburgers Welcomes GYK Antler to the Family

Like-minded creative entrepreneurs join forces to support growth of restaurant chain

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- GYK Antler , a fiercely independent modern marketing agency, announced today it has been named the lead agency for Wahlburgers , a Boston-based chain of casual dining burger restaurants and bars owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg. The first campaign to come out of this new partnership will feature a refreshed brand platform to support Wahlburgers as it continues to expand both domestically and internationally.“Wahlburgers appreciated that we’re a family-owned, independent agency with roots in their hometown of Boston,” said Mark Battista, Managing Director, GYK Antler. “From day one we felt like family. We had shared values and shared work ethic. Both teams want to work faster, better, and to be held accountable. That’s just part of our DNA. As a result, we are able to create big ideas and strategically bring them to market unlike any other mid-sized agency. But, of course, we’re going to have some fun along the way.”The family-owned business which has more than 34 restaurants in North America, the UK and Europe and recently concluded a 10-year run as the subject of an Emmy-nominated reality television show that aired on A&E has also hired a new SVP, Marketing & Innovation. Prior to joining Wahlburgers, Dan Wheeler spent almost 10 years at Dunkin’ Brands in various executive roles. Wheeler is charged with continuing to build the Wahlburgers brand, lead digital transformation and supporting franchisees in their efforts to grow sales and develop in their local markets.“There are not a lot of creative agencies like GYK Antler,” said Dan Wheeler, SVP, Marketing & Innovation, Wahlburgers. “They’re large enough to offer all the services a brand needs like social, content and display. But unlike larger holding companies, those services are not siloed. Instead they’re fully integrated. Modern creativity requires integration and bringing specialists from strategy, creative and media to the table from the very beginning. We could immediately tell that approach was core to who they are as an agency.”This is the most high profile win for GYK Antler since announcing it was officially a part of the York Creative Collective (YCC) in November 2019.“We believe that creativity is a key business differentiator,” said Pam Hamlin, President, YCC. “In addition to making great food, the team behind Wahlburgers are creative entrepreneurs, just like us. With our clients we're not just a partner, we look at ourselves as co-owners. We look forward to working closely with the Wahlburgers’ team and creating exceptional campaigns that bring the brand and business to new heights.”This partnership kicked off at the first of the year with work to debut in February 2020. For more information on GYK Antler, visit gykantler.com.



