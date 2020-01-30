Tri Global Energy, Texas First in Wind Under Construction

Tri Global Energy led wind power capacity under construction in Texas with a reported 1,494 megawatts (MW) of combined project capacity.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tri Global Energy, a leading U.S. originator and developer of utility-scale renewable energy projects, led wind power capacity under construction in Texas with a reported 1,494 megawatts (MW) of combined project capacity. Texas also claimed the top spot for wind project development, outpacing all other U.S. states by a margin of nearly two to one for the number of MW under construction.According to the U.S. Wind Industry Q4 2019 Market Report from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), project developers in the U.S. reported a combined total of 22,115 MW of wind capacity under construction as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Texas currently hosts the most development activity (6,211 MW), followed by Wyoming (3,753 MW), Oklahoma (1,415 MW), Iowa (1,175 MW), Illinois (1,039 MW) and New Mexico (1,020).Total construction activity spans 99 project phases in 24 states, with the most activity concentrated in the middle of the country. Total wind capacity under construction in the U.S. is up 38 percent year-over-year.“As Tri Global Energy continues its growth to new areas of the country, our opportunity is not only about advancing renewable energy, it’s also about continuing to make a difference in the local communities which host our projects,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO at Tri Global Energy. “Together we are working not only to define a cleaner energy future, but also a more sustainable one.”About Tri Global EnergyTri Global Energy is an independent utility-scale renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is the leading wind developer in Texas and among the leading wind developers in the U.S. Over 3,000 MW of Tri Global’s development projects are either in financing, construction or operation.Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy’s mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by developing and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia. Tri Global is headquartered in Dallas with regional offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit Triglobalenergy.com.



