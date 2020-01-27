SUNFINITY NOTES SOLAR REBATES BRING A LITTLE SUNSHINE TO TEXAS HOMEOWNERS

Home solar saves on the family electric bills for years to come. Is 2020 your family's year to go solar? Sunfinity Helps Homeowners and Businesses Go Solar.

Homeowners Find Rebates, Tax Incentives Lower System Cost

Solar rebates and tax incentives can be combined to make a great deal for homeowners.” — John Billingsley, CEO and Founder

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- While football season is over in Texas, another important season is just about to get into full swing – the solar rebate season, fueled by a variety of offers from local electric power utilities and even some city governments. Solar rebates can offer significant savings to homeowners, lowering the overall cost of a solar system by up to several thousand dollars. Texas-based Sunfinity Renewable Energy, a leading solar energy provider, says that homeowners can score the best solar deals of the year for a home solar system by taking advantage of these limited solar rebate offers.“The really outstanding news is that most solar offers can be combined to make a great deal for Texas homeowners,” said John Billingsley, CEO and founder of Sunfinity Renewable Energy. “For instance, we’ve successfully helped customers combine rebates from the city where they live with a separate offer from a utility company to dramatically reduce the overall cost of their solar systems. We also can add the 26% savings from the 2020 federal investment tax credit.”The Texas solar rebate season kicks off this week, when the state’s largest electric utility, Oncor, opens its annual Solar Residential Program to its customers. Oncor serves more than 10 million Texans in East, Central and West Texas, covering 120 counties and 400-plus cities including the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Midland-Odessa, Round Rock, Tyler, Sherman-Dennison, Waco and Wichita Falls.Other solar rebate programs are available to Texas homeowners, including:• Austin Energy - publicly owned utility, Austin area• City of Sunset Valley - Austin area; in conjunction with Austin Energy• Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative - electric cooperative serving 13 counties in south central Texas• AEP Texas North Company and AEP Texas Central Company - an energy delivery company in south and west Texas• CPS Energy – municipally owned energy utility serving the San Antonio area• Denton Municipal Electric – publicly owned electric utility for the Denton area• City of Plano• Farmer’s Electric Cooperative – member-owned electric co-op serving 12 east Texas counties• Xcel Energy – regulated energy delivery company throughout most of Texas (not available in some north and northwest counties)Each solar rebate offer will have specific criteria, and rebate amounts can vary based on the size of the solar system (up to predetermined caps) and specific other factors, such as shading. Solar rebates also are available on a first-come basis, but homeowners should be sure that they have proper sign-off for the solar rebate before beginning installation. “It’s an important part of our job to ensure that homeowners follow all the proper steps in order to get the best savings possible for their home solar system. We ensure all of our homeowner customers submit all the necessary paperwork and documentation,” said Billingsley.Sunfinity’s experts point out that local rebates are only one part of the savings equation when it comes to home solar systems. The federal government is offering a 26% tax credit through the end of 2020 for going solar and that can be combined with local utility and municipal rebates. Additionally, many Texas electric utilities offer some form of “net metering,” which means they will credit solar homeowners for excess power they feed to the grid, offsetting any power they pull from the grid when the sun goes down.Sunfinity offers these additional tips for homeowners considering solar energy for their homes to reduce electric costs and their carbon footprint:• Solar can go on almost all types of roofs, including composite, tile and metal.• By law, an HOA cannot deny permission to install solar.• Heavily shaded roofs may not be suited for solar – that will be taken into consideration when designing a home solar system.• Solar panels are tougher than your roof and can withstand hail in many cases. However, home solar systems they can be added to your homeowner’s insurance at a nominal cost and will be replaced in case there is damage.• Batteries can be added to a home solar system to store any excess power produced; this can be done at any time – it does not have to be done as part of the initial design or installation.ABOUT SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGYSunfinity Renewable Energy ( www.sunfinity.com ) is a provider of clean solar energy. The company offers customers a clean energy alternative to traditional energy by providing solar power directly to homeowners, businesses and other organizations for less than they spend on their current utility bills. Sunfinity gives customers control of their energy costs to protect them from the rising rates of electricity and makes switching to solar energy easy by offering turnkey solar system services to customers, from design, permitting and installation to monitoring and maintenance. For more information about solar energy, visit sunfinity.com.

The Dollars & Cents of Solar



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.