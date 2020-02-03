The Silver Health Institute Recommends Alkaline Structured Silver be included in the Protection From The Coronavirus.

Dr. Gordon Pedersen In The Lab The Silver Miracle Book Written By Dr. Gordon Pedersen

Dr. Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute suggest that Alkaline Structured Silver be included to help protect people from the Coronavirus

Because the Coronavirus is a virus and it has been proven that Alkaline Structured Silver will destroy all forms of viruses, it will help protect people from the Coronavirus” — Dr. Gordon Pedersen

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gordon Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute suggest that Alkaline Structured Silver be included to help people protect themselves from the Coronavirus, based on the fact that Alkaline Structured Silver destroys bacteria and viruses. The coronavirus is a classification of virus that includes the SARS virus and the common cold virus. It is a kind of virus that attacks the noses, sinuses, throat, and respiratory tract. The virus causes an infection in these areas of the body and can produce a potentially fatal pneumonia. The virus originated in animals and spread to humans through body secretions. It has now been confirmed by the CDC that the virus can be transferred through body secretions and is most often infecting people through hand contact and the transfer of body secretions that come from coughs, sneezes, tears, urine and feces.There are many media sites promoting solutions and preventions and Dr. Pedersen is evaluating the value of many of these: It is scientifically proven that Clorox and Alkaline silver can destroy all forms of viruses. The rest of the potential solutions are moderately or not valuable, but will be evaluated now:Face mask: They provide limited protection from inhaling the airborne virus. Because they do not seal completely they are only about 60% protective of inhaled virus.Clorox: This is a chemical toxin that can destroy the virus and most forms of viruses. It is toxic to the skin, lungs and digestive tract so it should not be used as a disinfectant on or in the body.Alkaline Structured Silver destroys bacteria, viruses and yeast, all at the same time. There are no man made drugs that can do this. Silver liquid and gel are powerful for protection from viruses but the silver must stay in contact with the virus for about 5 minutes to destroy it. For this reason Alkaline Structured silver gel can be used on the hands for about 5 hours of protection. The silver liquid can be swallowed for internal protection and a Structured alkaline silver lozenge can be sucked on for 25 minutes providing important defense against the airborne and hand viruses.This coronavirus can be destroyed by heat of 75 degrees or more. So if you want to disinfect your house you could turn up the heat to 75 degrees and add a humidifier so your lungs won’t get dry and let the heat cook the virus for 48 hours. This is significant because the virus can stay active for up to 7 weeks in carpet and you, your guests or your pets can bring the virus into your home.Along with The Silver Health Institute’s recommendation of Structured Alkaline Silver, the CDC offers the following suggestions:Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.Avoid close contact with people who are sick.Stay home when you are sick.Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.According to Dr. Pedersen “ Because the Coronavirus is a virus and it has been proven that Alkaline Structured Silver will destroy all forms of viruses, it will help protect people from the Coronavirus, as well as will help people recover more quickly that are suffering from it.”Dr Pedersen is considered to be one of the leading authorities on medicinal silver. Dr. Pedersen holds four doctor’s degrees. He has a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He has a Ph.D. from the Toxicology program at Utah State University, where he also has Ph.D. degrees in Immunology and Biology. He is Board Certified in Anti-Aging Medicine and also holds a Master’s degree in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness. He performed an internship with Jonas Salk, the American medical researcher noted for the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. He has formulated over 1500 products, was a Bronze medalist in the 2003 Utah Winter Games, and is a Best Selling Author. Dr. Gordon Pedersen has been published in numerous international peer reviewed scientific journals including the Indian Practitioner where he conducted a study that destroyed the Malaria parasite using silver. He is also a regular keynote speaker at American Naturopathic conventionsThe Silver Health Institute has determined all silvers are beneficial, however a study comparing silver technologies occurred in the lab at Brigham Young University in May of 2014. This study compared five silvers of vastly different concentrations and their ability to kill MRSA, a drug-resistant form of Staphylococcus. Two silvers were a 10 ppm concentration, two were 30 ppm, and one was 200 ppm. This ‘apples vs oranges’ study showed that only one of the lower-concentration silvers kept pace with silver that was about 20 times more concentrated.Importantly, results from this study were estimated. Quoting from the article: “Counts were so high, that the number of CFU had to be estimated on the 1:10,000 dilution of the reaction mixture. Thus, the log reduction and percent kill values are also estimates.”That stated, here are the test results (kill rate of MRSA after 2 minutes):1. “Solution C” (200 ppm) – 99.999955%2. “Solution A” (30 ppm) – 99.82%3. “Solution D” (10-30 ppm) – 58.3%4. “Solution B” (10-30 ppm) – 47.1%5. “Solution E” (10-30 ppm) – 39.7%Thus, two solutions (C and A) killed nearly all of the bacteria within two minutes while three solutions (D, B and E) killed approximately half of the bacteria. The identity of the lower-concentration solutions are as follows:Solution A: The structured alkaline silver technology developed in 2011 by Dr Pedersen.Solutions D, B, and E: Leading colloidal silver and silver aquasol brandsThis is why structured silver is far better than just a single, ionic silver, colloidal or even the hydrosols of the past. “This is new and improved silver.“For more information about Alkaline Structured Silver, Dr. Gordon Pedersen and his work go to : http://thesilverhealthinstitute.org/

Dr. Gordon Pedersen explains how to protect yourself from the coronavirus



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.