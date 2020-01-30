Vegas Stronger Announces Partnership with CrossRoads of Southern Nevada

Vegas Stronger Foundation

The local nonprofit will work alongside established treatment center to provide services to those in need.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger has entered into an agreement to manage the operations of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, a treatment center in Las Vegas that treats those that traditionally have trouble accessing care for substance abuse and mental health needs.

While key leadership positions within CrossRoads will remain intact, the board has brought the Vegas Stronger team via management contract. Kevin Morss is remaining as President and strengthening community relationships, while Jeff Iverson, Co-Founder and Director, will be working closely with Marlon as CEO. Effective Jan 1, 2020, the Vegas Stronger team has assumed executive and managerial functions within Crossroads of Southern Nevada. David Marlon will be CEO, John Seeland is COO, Liza Zenkin is CFO and Nicole Christie is the community liaison.

“Crossroads has created a reputation in Las Vegas for being the 24/7 detox center that welcomes everyone, even the most vulnerable populations and is a drop off center for Metro,” said David Marlon, Co-Founder of Vegas Stronger & CEO of CrossRoads. “Vegas Stronger is honored to partner with this organization to continue its efforts in the Vegas community.”

Founded in 2017, CrossRoads of Southern Nevada approaches the care of the most vulnerable of our population with a whole-person approach. A person-centered organization that prioritizes the care of individuals above all other considerations, they diagnose and treat addiction, mental health, and co-occurring disorders. CrossRoads provides clients with a continuum of care with a variety of wrap-around services, in partnership with many strategic partners, now including Vegas Stronger.

“Crossroads appreciates Clark County and its continued efforts work with and fund indigent care,” said Kevin Morss, President. “We are adding management expertise to strengthen the quality and the performance of this community resource. We are excited to bring in Vegas Stronger in to do just that.”

About Vegas Stronger

Vegas Stronger is a 501.c.3 foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Established in 2014 by David Marlon, the Foundation’s purpose is to bring about a systemic solution to the opioid addiction problem and homelessness in the United States, beginning with the Las Vegas Valley.



