Hear updates on connected Drug Delivery devices at Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

SMi Reports: Team Consulting to lead the Injectable Drug Delivery workshop on 12th May 2020

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd annual Injectable Drug Delivery , will commence on the 13th – 14th May 2020 in London. The two-day conference will explore the innovations in the realm of drug formulation such as innovations in device design, quality management and connectivity for enhanced subcutaneous delivery.Delegates will have the opportunity to meet and collaborate with regulatory experts and top pharmaceutical companies such as Allergan, Amgen, BSI Group, Janssen Pharmaceutica, MHRA, and many more.An early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by 31st January 2020. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr2 Injectable Drug Delivery 2020 will also include an interactive half-day pre-conference workshop taking place on Tuesday 12th May 2020. This workshop will delve into the insights and experiences of facilitators as human factors (HF) specialists, of medical App development. Attendees are given the chance to gain practical knowledge of the HFE mindset, tools and methods that are key to the development of successful Apps and many more.Julian Dixon, Director of Human Factors, Team Consulting and Diane Aston-James, Head of Human Factors, Team Consulting will lead the workshop on ‘Developing apps for Connected drug delivery devices - a practical and integrated HF approach’• Apps for Humans - Part 1• App Prototyping• App testing• Apps for humans - part 2The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr2 Injectable Drug Delivery 202013th – 14th May 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington London, UKFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.