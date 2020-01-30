Future Soldier Technology 2020 To Host a Variety of Presentations from 11 European Nations

Future Soldier Technology 2020 Conference and Focus Day

In addition to support from the UK MoD, The Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day will feature insights on soldier programmes from across Europe.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Soldier Technology, the world’s leading event on soldier and marine equipment modernisation and capability development, will commence in London on the 9th – 11th of March 2020. The three-day show will be made up of a Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus Day on the 9th March and a Future Soldier Technology Conference on the 10th and 11th of March.Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/einpr7 The event is supported by the UK MoD and will also play host to a range of nations who will provide detailed and technical insight on soldier programmes from around the world, including these European countries:• AUSTRIA - Colonel Johanes Bogner, Head of Project Team, Soldat der Zukunft, Austrian Army, presenting: Optimizing Austrian Dismounted Soldier System – Soldier 2022 And Future Soldier• BELGIUM - Lieutenant Colonel Jan Vandamme, Head of the Implementation Team Land Simulations, Land Component, Operational Command, Ministry of Defence, Belgium, presenting: Maximising Soldier Capabilities Within Short Timeframes by Leveraging Cots Solutions• FRANCE - Colonel Francois-Regis Dabas, Director Capability Development, French Army, presenting: The French Army’s Approach to Driving Soldier Lethality and C4i For Superior Target Acquisition and Situational Awareness• FINLAND – Major Jari Tiilikka, Program Manager Dismounted Soldier System, Finnish Defence Forces, presenting: Dismounted Soldier System Finland - Building Night Combat Capability• GERMANY - Dr Max Winkelmann, Scientist Signatronics, Fraunhofer IOSB, presenting: Considerations for Soldier Concealment with Enhanced C2 Equipment• NETHERLANDS - Dr Milene Catoire, Exercise physiologist, TNO, presenting: The Effects of Equipment Mass, Bulk and Stiffness on Leap Operational Performance• NORWAY - Mr Lars Erik Olsen, Principal Scientist Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, Norweian MoD, presenting: Research and Development of Networked, Mobile Dismounted Soldier Systems for The Norwegian Armed Forces• PORTUGAL - Major Ricardo Jorge Parcelas Araujo e Silva, Capabilities Department, Portuguese Army, presenting: Working with Industry to Deliver Enhanced Soldier Sensors and Future Battlespace Management Systems• SPAIN - Colonel Moises Serrano Martinez, Future Combat Soldier Program Technical Director, MoD of Spain, presenting: SISCAP – The New Model for The SP Combatant• SWEDEN - Lieutenant Colonel Morgan Gustafsson, Head of Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center, Swedish Armed Forces, presenting: Ensuring Soldier Sustainability in Subarctic Theatres• SWITZERLAND - Major Marco Dâmaso, System Portfolio Manager Special Units, Swiss Armed Forces, presenting: Enhancing the Dismounted Soldier Capabilities for The Swiss Special Forces CommandFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/einpr7 Over 25 nations have registered to attend this year’s conference and focus day, including 60+ organisations.The growing three-day programme will explore the key areas of dismounted soldier capability, current requirements and experiences in equipment modernisation, new technologies as well as offering an attractive networking space to foster new working relationships.Focus Day: 9th MarchConference: 10th – 11th March 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced TechnologyGold Sponsor: Glenair and ThalesSponsors and Exhibitors: 3M, Harris, HIPPO Multipower, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Rheinmetall, Ultra Electronics, Bren-Tronics, Weapon Logic-- ENDS –Contact Information:For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.