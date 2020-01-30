Authentic Flavors Inspired by the Culinary Heritage of Old Phuket Town

Local Specials at the Pool House Restaurant in Phuket Krill Cha Lu at the Pool House Restaurant in Phuket Hu Chae at the Pool House Restaurant in Phuket Moo Hong at the Pool House Restaurant in Phuket Local Specials Menu at the Pool House Restaurant in Phuket

Discover a unique fusion of Southern Thai and Chinese Hokkien cuisine

PHUKET, THAILAND, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort have unveiled a new menu of authentic local dishes to celebrate the island’s rich culinary history and unique cuisine. Celebrating dishes originating from Old Phuket Town, the historic and cultural heart of Phuket, this new menu at the Pool House restaurant in Phuket draws on the influence of Chinese and Malaysian settlers who helped shape the culture, cuisine, architecture and fortunes of the island over a century ago.This spicy fusion of Southern Thai cooking styles and traditional Chinese Hokkien specialties emanate from the compact warren of lively streets and intriguing alleyways, where the well-maintained and brightly colored Chinese shop-houses are now gentrified and re-imagined as boutique shops, coffee shops and fine dining restaurants. In a bygone era, the town was populated by Chinese Merchants and Tin magnates who gave rise to the popularization of this unique culinary culture and their opulent lifestyles can be experienced today within the wonderfully restored Sino-Portuguese mansions.Known as one of the best things to do in Phuket , a tour of Baan Chinpracha House offers a unique insight into the home of a wealthy Phuketian family at the turn of the century. However, it is the Thai Hua and Peranakan museums, which offer the biggest clues to the origin of this culinary heritage with charming exhibitions charting the Phuketian and Chinese heritage of the ‘Baba Nyonya’ community in Phuket.The Chinese merchants of yesteryear were enamored with the local Thai women and their marital unions spawned a mixed-race culture known as ‘Baba-Nyonya. Asserting a profound affect on the culture of the island, the mixed race descendants of these Chinese immigrants - ’Baba’ the term for men and ‘Nyonya’ for women - proved to be a culinary match made in heaven, forging cooking styles & ingredients for a flavorsome hybrid cuisine.There was a growing appetite within the local Baba-Nyonya community to preserve this culinary culture so that the recipes were not lost to future generations. Their commitment to this cause was recognized in 2015 when Phuket Old Town was awarded the prestigious title of UNESCO City of Gastronomy.“Our team of chefs often talk about the local dishes we enjoy and which restaurants in the old town serve which kind of specialty", noted Chef Jackrit Gunmol, Executive Sous Chef at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort and a Phuket local. “This gave us the idea to create a special menu with some of our favourite dishes to serve to our guests at our five star hotel in Phuket ”.From Moo Hong, a sweet & salty stewed pork belly adapted from an aromatic Chinese ceremonial dish favored by Hokkien traders, to Krill Chu Lu, a salty skrill, shallot and coriander dish, that was passed down through generations of Phuketian Sea Gypsies, guests at the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort can experience an authentic taste of the real Phuket.Bai liang phad khai, stir fried Baegu leaves with egg, is unique as Beagu leaves only grow in the South of Thailand. They naturally flourish beneath the rubber trees, a delicious way for the farmers to maximize every inch of space in their plantation.Jak Ga Jan Talay Tord Kra Tiem, stir fried crispy Mole crab with garlic & pepper. provided a tasty snack for local fisherman at Mai Khao beach. When casting a specially made net in the surf, they would land a haul of tiny Mole Crab, sometimes known as Sand Crab, and when deep fried were perfect to enjoy among their friends with cold local beer.Each specially prepared dish has a tale to tell about local culinary culture and is exclusively available daily at the Pool House restaurant between 12 - 10 PM. The Pool House Restaurant is open to the public and diners can book direct via Chope at http://bit.ly/BOOKPHOUSE Ideally located close to a popular Phuket beach and the best activities in Phuket including: the famous Phuket Fantasea and night market at Kamala Beach; a short drive to Patong Beach nightlife and historic Phuket City; and a great base to visit the best sightseeing and things to do in Phuket, including day trips to Phi Phi island, Krabi and James Bond Island, Phuket Elephant Sanctuary and Phuket Big Buddha.



