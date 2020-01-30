Just over one week to go until Border Security 2020

Border Security Conference 2020

SMi Reports: In just over a week’s time, the Border Security conference will convene in Rome to explore the most pressing topics in border security.

ROME, ITALY, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Border Security 2020 will convene in Rome on the 11th and 12th of February to discuss border security implementation, technological solutions, policing strategies and more. Returning for its 13th year, the conference has established itself as a market leader in this sector, covering the most pivotal topics in border security year on year.2020 will be no different, providing an excellent opportunity to meet and network with key industry stakeholders, as well as discuss the latest developments in the field of cross border security and countering threats.With just over one week to go, interested parties are urged to register as soon as possible as places are now limited: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einpr8 Registration will include access to the following:• Two days of in-depth conference sessions exploring the inside track on industry, technology and international programme developments.• Entry to the exhibition space where 6 suppliers and integrators will showcase their cutting-edge security solutions, including: Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Leonardo, Bartington Instruments, ReadID by Innovalor, Susteen and Vision-Box.• The opportunity to hear from 21 high-level speakers from organisations including the: UK Home Office, Italian Navy, Portuguese Navy, Department of Homeland Security, USA, US Navy, Lufthansa, eu-LISA, Vancouver Airport Authority, Hermes Airports ltd, Vision Box and many more.• Over 5 hours of informal networking with a truly international audience of industry thought leaders and technical experts.There will also be a half-day, pre-conference workshop on “Countering Emerging Threats in Document and Identity Verification in Border Security,” led by Professor James Ferryman, Project Coordinator, D4FLY at The University of Reading, which delegates can also sign up to.These organisations have already registered for Border Security 2020:Advantech Wireless, Austrian Embassy, Bartington Instruments, Borders & Immigration, Bundespolizei, C.I.E.R. srl, CAA, DHS/NPPD/OBIM, Directorate-General of Maritime Authority/Legal Office, Dutch Border Police, Embassy of Ukraine in Italy, EU Satellite Centre, Eu-lisa, EUNAVFOR MED – operation Sophia, European Commission – Joint Research Centre, Federal Custom Administration (Swiss Border Guard), Federal Police, German Embassy, FLIR Systems Inc, Griaule S.A., Hermes Airports Ltd, Idemia, Identity for Services, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), INTERPOL, Italian Defence, Italian Navy, Lufthansa, Marina Militare Italiana, Maryland Test Facility, Miami International Airport, NATO STO CMRE, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Portugese Navy, ReadID (Innovalor), Susteen, Swedish Police Authority, The University of Reading, Trilateral Research, UAE GHQ, UN Migration Agency (IOM), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, United States Border Patrol, University of Naples, US Department of Homeland Security, Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Vision-Box, plus many more.Those looking to join these leading organisations should register here: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einpr8 -- END –Rome, Italy11th – 12th February 2020Gold Sponsors: Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), LeonardoSponsors: Bartington Instruments, ReadID, Susteen, Vision-BoxShould you wish to speak or exhibit please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



