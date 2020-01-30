Swedish Air Force to brief on air power maximisation at Air Mission Planning and Support 2020

Air Mission Planning 2020

SMi Reports: Swedish Air force to speak at Air Mission Planning and Support 2020, in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading Air Mission Planning and Support conference will return for its 11th year in London on the 21st and 22nd April 2020.With the continuing development, integration and application of advanced 5th generation platforms, technologies are rapidly evolving, which means the challenges in air mission planning are also advancing. For this year’s conference, there will be dedicated focus on how these innovative support systems can help in maximising air power.The two-day agenda will also look into technological innovations, data-management systems and overcoming the challenges posed by multi-domain operations and command and control.For those interested in attending, the early bird saving of £200 will expire on Friday 31st January 2020. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR4 With that in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce Colonel Carl-Fredrik Edström, Chief of Operations, Swedish Air Force, as a speaker for this year’s conference on, ‘Optimising Mission Planning Systems with 4.5 Generation Aircraft and Maximising Interoperability to Enhance Air Power’.Colonel Carl-Fredrik Edström will brief on:• Assessing the current planning procedures of the Swedish Air Force and the ability to provide comprehensive mission support to the operators• Anti-access area denial (A2/AD) and the challenges of operating in a degraded environment for the Swedish Air Force• Integrating 4.5 generation platforms and the future plans for maintaining the operational edge of the Swedish Air ForceWith senior military and industry expert speakers presenting at the event, delegates will have the opportunity to explore emerging aircraft technologies, strategic planning and future platforms to take Air Mission Planning into the next generation.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the website. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR4 Air Mission Planning and Support21st – 22nd April 2020London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



