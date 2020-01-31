Yo! is Everyone’s Game at Tulalip Resort Casino

Yo! Dice Game Yo! makes its debut in Washington state on February 13, 2020 Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Social Dice Table Game Rolls makes its debut in Washington state on February 13, 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulalip Resort Casino will be one of the first casinos in the United States to launch a new table game called Yo! on Thursday, February 13, and the only casino in Washington state to feature the game. Yo! is a dice game that is quick to understand, offers tons of action and is easy to play. Just as fun for seasoned players as it is for beginners. YOU are in control with YO! –place and take your own wagers to give you complete control over all the gaming action. New to the game? No worries, the game basically tells you when and where to bet. Don’t like playing alone? The game’s design creates the first ever “social game” meaning that everyone who plays together, wins or loses together. It’s perfect for friends and families that want to play at the same table. Playing with other people that don’t speak the same language? Yo! breaks all language barriers because you can easily watch, learn and play.

Don’t miss your chance to get into this dice-rolling, intuitive and thrilling game that’s made just for Yo! and your friends! Yo! is a registered US Trademark, and the game has been patented, US Patent 10,427,27 B. Learn more about the game at playmoreyo.com.

