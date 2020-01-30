Tom Girardi, Super Attorney, On Drunk Driving Myth’s that Put You in Danger

Tom Girardi, Acclaimed Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the numerous precautionary tales in the media regarding drunk driving, people continue to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. One of the saddest truths about accidents involving a drunk driver is that they are completely preventable.

Like others here in Southern California, you do what you can to make sure you aren't the one out there putting people's lives in jeopardy. Unfortunately, you must constantly keep your eyes out for others who don't take the same precautions. Then again, some drivers believe certain actions will help them sober up right before they drive. Do these techniques work?

Drunkenness "cures" that don't work.

After having a few drinks, some know they probably shouldn't drive yet. But, they think they can "cure" their buzz and get on the road faster. Here are some common myths:

Eating a big meal or a bunch of bread will soak up the alcohol. Reality: Food may prevent some alcohol from entering your bloodstream if you eat it prior to drinking, but food cannot remove alcohol already in your system.

Taking a short nap will sober me up. Reality: It takes approximately 10 hours for alcohol to completely metabolize, so a person remains impaired after a short nap.

Drinking coffee will counteract the effects of alcohol. Reality: Caffeine may wake people up, but they will stay drunk.

Driving while under the legal limit is safe. Reality: A pocket breathalyzer may tell people they are under the legal limit, but that doesn't mean they don't feel the effects the alcohol has on their driving.

Unfortunately, too many people believe these myths and get behind the wheel. Drunk driving accidents are far too common, especially in the wee hours of the morning.

If you are in a car crash, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, compound fractures and other catastrophic injuries could leave you facing an uncertain future. Learn about your options for getting compensation for your injuries before making a deal with the insurance company.

Tom Girardi, Super Attorney

With nearly fifty years of experience representing victims, Girardi has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, handling claims involving wrongful death, commercial litigation, products liability, bad faith insurance, and toxic torts. Thomas Vincent Girardi is a founding partner of Girardi & Keese, a downtown Los Angeles law firm. In 1970, Girardi became the first attorney in the state of California to win a $1 million-plus award for a medical malpractice case. Girardi has handled major cases against the former Lockheed Corp (now the Lockheed Martin Corp.), Pacific Gas & Electric Co, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Hollywood's seven major movie studios.

In 2003, he received the most prestigious honor of being inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame by the California State Bar. Mr. Girardi is a Member of the Board of Directors and former President of the prestigious International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only worldwide organization, limited to 500 trial lawyers. Mr. Girardi is also the first trial lawyer to be appointed to the California Judicial Council, the policymaking body of the state courts.

Albeit, one of the most influential lawyers of our time, Girardi amorously sites Perry Mason as one of his earliest childhood law inspirations. “He was a lawyer on television, 7pm on Saturday night and I would watch that show every Saturday,” states Girardi.

In one of Girardi’s better-known cases against Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility company agreed to pay $333 million to 650 residents of the desert community of Hinkley, California. The residents blamed incidents of cancer and other diseases on contaminated water leaked from a gas pumping station. This case was the inspiration for the film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts.

In another high-profile matter, Girardi was among a group of lawyers who attempted to enforce in U.S. courts a $489 million default judgment entered by a court in Nicaragua, allegedly against Dole Food and Shell Chemicals based on the effects of the pesticide, DBCP, upon exposed workers. The U.S. courts found that Girardi and others had submitted a translation of the pertinent Nicaraguan documents that was flawed in crucial respects. Girardi and others were formally reprimanded, and their law firm was fined for violation of their duty of candor to the courts.

The Library of Congress has published a book in Mr Girardi's honor for his donation of Court Room illustrations. Mr. Girardi is a trustee for the Library of Congress and over the years he had a collection of some of the most famous court case drawings which he donated to the Library which created the "Drawing Justice" exhibit.





