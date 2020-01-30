BDI Automation Announces Major Rebrand Including New Name, iBDC

Fresh New Branding for iBDC New Services Focused Website for iBDC

Global transactions in the fenestration industry often present more challenges than opportunities. Our cross-cultural experience can help.

I am confident that we will see, in the next couple of years, many new technologies, as well as new products, which will bring more automation into the fenestration industry.” — Birgit Westphal

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today BDi Automation LLC, a boutique fenestration consulting company, announced a major rebranding to reflect their global reach and offering of new services. BDi Automation will now be known as iBDC. iBDC’s focus is providing their fenestration clients with the expertise to expand into new markets by identifying and engaging valuable investments opportunities. In addition to offering consulting services, iBDC has also partnered with Istituto Giordano , one of Europe’s most recognized centers of applied research, quality control, and certification.The rebranding includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the company’s website, logo, and all communications. iBDC’s bold new brand conveys the “insider” expertise it offers to their clients to reach their goals in global markets.iBDC is lead by Mrs. Birgit “Bee” Westphal, a sought after expert combining her expertise in the fenestration industry as well as consulting. Mrs. Westphal is the Co-Founder and CFO of Building Drops, Inc. , a one-stop Structural & Civil Engineering Consulting services company that provides window and door manufacturers with a solution to get products from prototype to state and county certification. Prior to co-founding Building Drops, Mrs. Westphal was CEO and President of Rohwedder Inc., for North America and Canada focusing on the design, engineering, and manufacturing of specialized precision vacuum systems. She also held the title of Chief Executive Officer of Rohwedder Automated Systems, Inc., Canada, a leading designer of assembly automation system.Mr. Hermes Norero, President of iBDC, is a leader in the fenestration industry with many years of experience working throughout the US, Europe, and Asia. Along with Mrs. Westphal, he founded Building Drops Inc. and is the CEO and President. Mr. Norero designed one of the first solar coating machines for a US manufacturer. He is experienced in all aspects of mechanical design and project management, having worked with leading companies such as LLNL, Pratt & Whitney, and Lockheed.iBDC is incredibly excited about its new look and ability to serve a new market of clients that will now be able to reach a new potential. Mrs. Westphal says: “I am excited to have the opportunity with my team to explore new opportunities in this great market of European companies entering into the US market in the fenestration industry. It is truly an exciting time with all of the new products, which are now offered in the USA. I am confident that we will see, in the next couple of years, many new technologies, as well as new products, which will bring more automation into the fenestration industry.”For further information, contactBirgit “Bee” WestphalChief Financial OfficerE: bwestphal@intlbdc.comCompany URL: https://www.intlbdc.com/ About iBDCiBDC is a fenestration consulting firm specializing in European companies entering the US market and US firms entering European markets. We facilitate and mentor business leaders through mergers and acquisitions, lab testing, and consulting. Our clients seek us to help make tough decisions that benefit their companies and communities.



