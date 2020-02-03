SPIResearch: Revenues, Jobs and Client Satisfaction Soar for the Best-of-the-Best Professional Services Organizations

2020 PS Best-of-the-Best Best-of-the-Best Comparison to Average Firms

Elite consulting organizations outpace average firms

Top Step values the benchmark and the ability to compare ourselves to our peers. Our dedication to excellence and customer success is validated as a 10-year winner of this prestigious award.” — Ronn Breaux, CEO of Top Step

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPI Research , the leading independent technology services research firm, today named the 2020 Best-of-the-Best professional services organizations (PSO). SPI’s extensive annual survey, the PS Maturity™ Benchmark , revealed top performers grew both revenues and new jobs at almost twice the rate of average firms.The Best-of-the-Best augmented their consulting workforces by 14.4% compared to 8.7% for average firms. Their revenue growth was even more impressive, eclipsing average firms by 90%! They were far more likely to deliver mission-critical projects on-time to satisfied clients with 25% more reference clients than typical consulting firms.This past year, the top 25 firms out of 513 organizations who participated in the survey, outperformed their peers and the benchmark average with not only more reference customers, but also significantly higher profits and superior revenue and headcount growth.The Best-of-the-Best excel across five critical service performance dimensions: leadership, client relationships, human capital alignment, service execution, and finance and operations. The Best-of-the-Best recognition is significant because it measures PSOs not only on bottom line financial results such as profit margins but also on a breadth of leadership metrics to reveal exceptional, holistic performance.SPI Research annually conducts in-depth analyses of the top five percent of PS Maturity™ benchmark participants to uncover the reasons for their superlative performance. Top performers tend to be more specialized than average firms. They concentrate on high-growth segments (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Property and Casualty Insurance, Project Management, Engineering, Digital Strategy and Transformation and Marine Terminal Operations) where they are often the market leader.Because of their sterling reputations, a significant portion of their business comes through referrals. Each winner has developed a culture of excellence that helps them attract and engage a talented workforce; giving them a leg up in the on-going war for skilled talent.Introducing the 2020 Best-of-the-Best service organizations:Acorio – Acorio is a cloud consultancy on a mission to deliver on ServiceNow’s promise, with inspiration, guidance and unparalleled expertise throughout your entire Service Management journey.Advoco – Advoco is a leading Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) consulting services company that specializes in Infor EAM and has seen continual growth since its founding in 2002.Coveo – Coveo stitches together content and data, learning from every interaction, to tailor every experience using AI to help clients drive growth, satisfy customers and develop employee proficiency.Guidewire Software - Guidewire exists to deliver the industry platform that P&C insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change—and to ensure that every customer succeeds in the journey.Integrated Project Management Company, Inc. (IPM) is a leading project management consulting firm specializing in planning and implementing strategic and critical projects in the life sciences, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.Kinsmen Group - provides our customers the perfect experience by applying our passion for engineering information management to help them make better decisions, reduce risks, get higher returns on their assets and improve safety.Logical Design Solutions - At LDS, we design organizational strategies, work platforms and worker experiences for 4IR businesses. LDS is a nine-time Best-of-the-Best Winner.Maryville Consulting Group - is a management consulting firm that helps companies transform into technology-enabled businesses.Navis - a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers.TOP STEP - improves business efficiency and productivity for Professional Service operations by providing consulting and implementation services for PSA software. TOP STEP is a ten-time Best-of-the-Best winner, having won the award every year it has been given.VFP Consulting – we implement cloud-based business applications to help businesses streamline operations and become more efficient.The annual benchmark from SPI Research draws on a database of over 6,000 PS organizations to provide in-depth analysis of PS metrics and performance. For the 2020 report, 513 companies representing almost 275,000 consultants provided input. The complete 2020 PS Maturity™ Benchmark report is now available for purchase.About Service Performance InsightService Performance Insight is a global research and consulting company dedicated to helping professional services organizations make quantum improvements in productivity and profit. In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity Model™ as a strategic planning and management framework which has become the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 35,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to services excellence.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.