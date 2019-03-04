SPI Research: Best-of-the-Best Professional Services Organizations Delight Clients

2019 PS Maturity Benchmark

Top performers outdistance average firms with superior revenue and profit growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPI Research , the leading independent technology services research firm, today named the 2019 Best-of-the-Best professional services organizations (PSOs). SPI’s extensive annual survey, the PS Maturity™ Benchmark , revealed top performers are far more likely to deliver projects on-time to satisfied clients than average firms. The Best-of-the-Best delivered 88.2% of their projects on time compared to 76.3% for average firms.This past year, the top 18 firms out of 622 organizations who participated in the survey, outperformed their peers and the benchmark average with not only more reference customers, but also significantly higher profits and superior revenue and headcount growth. The Best-of-the-Best grew revenues by 14.5% compared to 9.4% for average firms.The Best-of-the-Best excel across five critical service performance dimensions: leadership, client relationships, human capital alignment, service execution, and finance and operations. The Best-of-the-Best recognition is significant because it measures PSOs not only on bottom line financial results such as profit margins but also on a breadth of leadership metrics to reveal exceptional, holistic performance.SPI Research annually conducts in-depth analyses of the top five percent of PS Maturity™ benchmark participants to uncover the reasons for their superlative performance. Top performers tend to be more specialized than average firms. They concentrate on high-growth segments (Cloud, Marketing and Advertising, Engineering, IT and Management Consulting) where they are often the market leader. Because of their sterling reputations, a significant portion of their business comes through referrals.The 2019 Best-of-the-Best are:Acorio is a cloud consultancy on a mission to deliver on ServiceNow’s promise, with inspiration, guidance and unparalleled expertise throughout your entire Service Management journey.Cherwell empowers organizations to improve service experiences and automate workflows using data that stretches across contexts and business units. The result is meaningful and measurable digital service transformation, delivered faster.Claremont is the UK’s leading independent provider of Oracle E-Business Suite and Oracle Cloud Applications, all supported by our first-class managed services.Since 2002, Gimmal has been helping organizations of all sizes implement better information governance and manage content effectively.IFS | Aerospace & Defense is a globally recognized provider of both enterprise-wide and best-of-breed software solutions designed specifically for the global aerospace and defense market, including airline and fleet operators, A&D manufacturers, defense in-service support organizations and independent Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) providers.KELL Partners - We help organizations go faster and further with Salesforce. We’ve been at this since 2009 and we’re proud to work exclusively with nonprofits and the education community.Kinsmen Group provides our customers the perfect experience by applying our passion for engineering information management to help them make better decisions, reduce risks, get higher returns on their assets, and improve safety.OneSource Virtual is a pioneer of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and supports the automated delivery of solutions exclusively for Workday.Pariveda Solutions is a technology strategy and solutions firm focused on developing exceptional people to solve our clients’ most complex and valuable business problems. We are multifaceted problem solvers who provide strategic consulting services and custom application development solutions for mobility, cloud computing, data, portals, collaboration, CRM, custom software and enterprise integration.Pathfinders Advertising - we strive to be the most responsive advertising agency you’ll ever work with. Responsive to deadlines. Responsive to needs. Responsive to business goals, hopes, and dreams.At Relationship One, we empower organizations to modernize their marketing through strategy, technology and data.RevGen Partners-we help clients navigate today's disruptive business environment and create a path to thrive with consulting services that span analytics and insights, customer experience, and digital enablement.Social Solutions-nonprofits are an integral resource, providing services and programs that meet societal demands. For over 15 years, our mission has been to empower these nonprofits with resources and tools that help them measure and accelerate the progress they bring to the world.Superior Controls is widely recognized as the leading full-service automation and control systems integrator for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical projects.ThinkAhead LLC - AHEAD is a consulting company that helps enterprises transform how and where they run applications and infrastructure. From strategy, to implementation, to ongoing managed services, we create tailored cloud solutions for enterprises at all stages of the cloud journey.Thinkmax designs and deploys innovative technological solutions supported by ongoing expert consulting services. We excel at identifying issues, developing strategies, analysis and diagnostics, training, and implementing optimization solutions.TOP Step Consulting improves business efficiency and productivity for Professional Service operations by providing consulting and implementation services for Professional Services Automation software. TOP Step Consulting is a nine-time Best-of-the-Best winner.Tquila ANZ has one of the most talented Salesforce.com consulting teams in the region. Headquartered in Sydney, with teams in Brisbane, Queensland and Melbourne, Victoria, we have helped a multitude of companies define, develop, deploy and evolve their Salesforce investments.The annual benchmark from SPI Research draws on a database of over 3,560 PS organizations to provide in-depth analysis of PS metrics and performance. For the 2019 report, 622 companies who collectively delivered over $57 Billion in consulting revenue provided input. The complete 2019 PS Maturity™ Benchmark report is now available for purchase.Twitter: #PSBestoftheBestAbout Service Performance InsightService Performance Insight is a global research and consulting company dedicated to helping professional services organizations make quantum improvements in productivity and profit. In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity Model™ as a strategic planning and management framework which has become the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 25,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to services excellence.



