Misery Doesn't Always Love Company

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canna Group LLC, a company that specializes in electronic payment solutions for all high-risk businesses, including CBD and MMJ, has weathered the storm and so can you.

If you’re even closely related to the High-Risk Payment Industry, especially if you are a CBD Merchant, Cannabis Dispensary; or even a Merchant Services Representative, we don’t have to tell you 2019 was tough. At times it was downright miserable trying to navigate through these seemingly uncharted and turbulent waters. Last year saw more banks and blockchain companies close their doors than ever before; most of which should have never gotten into the industry in the first place!

Even with our almost 3 decades of experience, it’s been challenging to say the least, and we can only imagine what it’s been like for those who are just entering the space. But as they say, “All is not lost,” and “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Company Founder and President Sami Spiezio stated, “Through perseverance and with 25 years of experience and knowledge of the industry, Canna Group LLC has been able to weather the storm and see blue skies and calm seas ahead. After months of arduous research and negotiations we have come back bigger and stronger than before, and have partnered with the most respected processors and service providers in the nation. You get the truth from Canna, as we are the good guys!”

Canna Group can now offer ALL High-Risk verticals their choice of 5 different payment processing solutions, of which one if not more are bound to fit your unique business needs; and is unparalleled by few.

Stop worrying about your payment provider shutting down your account. We’re dedicated to providing businesses like yours with secure, reliable domestic payment solutions so you can focus on growing your business. Our solutions are not a workaround payment solution, fully transparent and don’t rely on middlemen. Payments go directly from your customers’ accounts to your bank account.

Regardless of your processing needs, THEY HAVE IT! From eCommerce, Counter-top Solutions, Vault Cash Services to Full-Service Kiosk (designed specifically for dispensaries), THEY HAVE IT!”

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of specialist ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards - no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. Canna Group LLC offers Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the hardest to place merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. Canna Group LLC is also a Full-Service Merchant Processor ISO Provider.

For more information, please visit www.gethighrisk.com.

Or to start the application process click this link: https://gethighrisk.wufoo.com/forms/w1k9k44n0m96kj0/.

Still not convinced? Check out our podcast for a full understanding of our business ethos: https://www.graymattersradio.org/2019/03/18/gray-matters-radio-episode-26-the-big-business-of-legal-marijuana/

