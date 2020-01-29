Global leaders in AI discuss the importance of Fairness Accountability & Transparency at ACM FAT Conference Barcelona

Panelists from across the globe spoke about how AI can be made more ethical and responsible at a National Scale

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KenSci , a Seattle based AI Platform for Healthcare, today hosted a panel discussion titled “Fairness, Accountability, Transparency in AI at Scale: Lessons from National Programs” at the ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency in Barcelona. The discussion, moderated by Prof. Ankur Teredesai, Co-Founder and CTO, KenSci brought together eminent panelists from around the world, who have made significant strides towards the democratization of Artificial Intelligence. The event was chaired by Muhammad Aurangzeb Ahmad, Principal Data Scientist, KenSci.Commenting on the panel discussion, Ankur said:“When discussing how AI works at a national scale it is important to understand the context, which is made of numerous variables such as citizens, children, patients, drivers, lawyers and doctors. Over the course of my work with KenSci on translating ML models across geographic locations for chronic diseases, I’ve found that it takes systemic change for Responsible AI rather than merely retraining models on local data. This panel discussion shed light on important points by bringing together context at a national level and need to drive relevant change that makes AI more ethical and responsible.”The panel consisted of:• Anja Thieme, Senior Researcher, Microsoft Research• Mohamed Shareef, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communication, Science and Technology, Maldives• Vidushi Marda, Programme Officer, ARTICLE 19• Narsis A Kiani, Assistant professor, Centre for Molecular Medicine, Karolinska InstituteSome highlights that emerged from the discussion included the need for AI to be responsible, strategies for Fairness Accountability and Transparency, discussion on the scale of AI at a national level, and governing policy and overcoming bias in AI.In 2019, KenSci was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response. With an emphasis on Explainable ML models for Healthcare , KenSci provides healthcare organizations with AI led insights that allow the end user to understand how the models arrived at their predictive outcomes. With trustable and accountable ML models, KenSci is moving towards making AI truly Assistive in helping clinical and care teams make better patient decisions.About KenSciKenSci's machine learning powered risk prediction platform helps healthcare providers and payers intervene early by identifying clinical, financial and operational risk to save costs and lives. KenSci's platform is engineered to ingest, transform and integrate healthcare data across clinical, claims, and patient generated sources. With a library of pre-built models and modular solutions, KenSci's machine learning platform to integrates into existing workflows allowing health systems to better identify utilization, variation and improve hospital operations. With Explainable AI models for healthcare, KenSci is making risk-based prediction more efficient and accountable.KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com For more information:Abhilash Kumar | Director- Marketingabhi@kensci.com | +91 98458 72451



