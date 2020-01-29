Managed Services for NOC, Help Desk Offered by ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy is a complete technology solution provider offering a full suite of managed technology services including Managed NOC and Managed Help Desk.

Since our company’s inception, our goal has always been to offer a complete technology solution to our clients. This means one point of contact, one point of accountability” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the most experienced managed services providers in the U.S., is a complete technology solution provider offering a full suite of managed technology services. These services include savvyGuard Managed NOC (network operations center) and savvyGuard Managed Help Desk.

ITsavvy’s Executive Vice President, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) Joe Llano said, “We listen to our clients and respond quickly with innovative managed services designed to meet their needs today and well into the future. Because we have one of the best engineering teams in the industry, we are able to deliver managed solutions that our competitors cannot match.”

Comprehensive savvyGuard Managed NOC offers continuous infrastructure monitoring using the most powerful Professional Services and Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tools in the industry. Clients can choose from multi-tier support options that are flexible to meet client support needs.

With savvyGuard Managed NOC, clients have the continual assurance that their infrastructure is healthy; including network devices, storage devices, servers, private and public clouds, databases and applications. ITsavvy works directly with the client’s vendors to troubleshoot, remediate and report all issues and events.

Benefits of savvyGuard Managed NOC include: better infrastructure health; improved uptime; proactive monitoring and management, easier budgeting for predictive IT costs; around the clock oversight and an optimized network. The technical staff is up to date on technology trends that enable organizations.

ITsavvy’s savvyGuard Managed Help Desk handles clients’ user support calls with U.S.-based certified techs and on-call specialists. Benefits include: improved productivity, better resource management, reduced staffing costs and around the clock coverage.

ITsavvy delivers managed services from coast-to-coast through a network of strategically placed hubs. The company was one of the pioneers in the managed services space and continues to invest in new applications and embrace new capabilities, such as support for Microsoft Office 365, identity management, end user computing and security services

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Since our company’s inception, our goal has always been to offer a complete technology solution to our clients. Today this includes hardware, software, managed services and engineering services and support. For our clients this means one point of contact, one point of accountability.”

ITsavvy is on track to be officially recognized by CRN as a top managed services provider (MSP) for the fifth year in a row. The MSP Elite 150 names large MSPs with a comprehensive mix of on-premises and off-premises services that offer innovative approaches to managed services. These services help clients improve operational efficiencies and fully leverage IT investments. The awards are officially announced each Feb.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/managed-services-for-noc-help-desk-offered-by-itsavvy/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.