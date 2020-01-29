Glamping Market in Europe - The Market is Witnessing Entry of Players from the Hospitality Industry | Arizton

Glamping Market in Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2025

Cabins and treehouses are expected to grow at the fastest CAGRs in the UK by 2025.

Rural-based glamorous camping experiences are expected to gain ground.” — Adil , Sr Analyst

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glamping market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019–2025.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the glamping market in Europe during the forecast period:

Weather-independence Drives Demand

Increasingly Common Passive Holidays

Advances in Off-Grid Technology

Development of Plug-and-play Structures

Diversity in Habitat Styles and Levels of Luxury



Glamping Market in Europe: Key Highlights

The market is witnessing the entry of players from the hospitality industry in a bid to seek high returns on investments. These sites tend better equipped and are raising the standards of the overall market.

Vendors are increasingly focusing on sustainability, wellness, health, and experience concepts, beyond simply offering a shelter with technically advanced features, comfort, and convenience.

Adult-only camping has a newfound relevance as nearly 49% of the population prefers camping without their children.

The study considers the present scenario of the glamping market in Europe and dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

The report includes details of the following segments:

Market Segmentation by Accommodation Type

Cabins

Tents

Yurts

Tipis

Tree Houses

Others

Market Segmentation by Area

Rural

Urban

Market Segmentation by Size

4-person

2-person

Others

Market Segmentation by Land Ownership

Public

Private

Market Segmentation by End-users

Consumers

Events

Market Segmentation Countries

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Nordic Countries

Belgium

Others

Key Vendor Analysis

The glamping market in Europe remains highly fragmented. It has the presence of both private and public OHP providers. Most vendors are startups that have been in operation for less than 15 years. Huttopia, Bustec Safari, Canopy & Stars, Eco Retreats, and Wigwam Holidays the leading vendors in the Europe glamping market. The profitability of small companies is linked to their proposition and geographic specificity, given that guests travel only a certain distance from their home when it comes camping. Since glamorous camping is hugely local, there is scope for a healthy competition between vendors, both large and small. Individuals operating in the market are being driven by the opportunity of turning their existing property or using their land into a money-making business. Optimizing the experience, enhancing discoverability, and refining what they have to give are all factors that these small vendors are looking to further their business.

Prominent Vendors

Bushtec Safari

Canopy & Stars

Eco Retreats

Huttopia

Wigwam Holidays

Other Prominent Vendors – Arena One 99, Aviemore Glamping, Bighead, BOND Fabrications, Chateau Ramšak, Concierge Camping, The Forge, The Glamping Orchard, Hidden Valley, International Camping Village Etruria, Killarney Glamping, Kudhva, Lanzarote Retreats, The Lazy Olive Glamping, Long Valley Yurts, Loose Reins, LuxeTenten, Olimia Adria Villages, Teapot Lane Luxury Camp, and Yurtcamp Devon

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the glamping market in Europe provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

Offers sizing and growth prospects of the Europe glamping market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

