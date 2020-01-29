“New Industry” fund develops Russian oil-production technologies

The New Industry Ventures fund — a venture fund jointly owned by Gazprom Neft, Gazprombank, the Russian Venture Company (RVC) and VEB Ventures — has launched its first investment project directed at developing multi-bore well finishing technologies.

The “New Industry” fund has invested in ADL Completions, which specialises in the development and production of technological solutions in multilateral and multi-bore well completion. This innovative start-up has secured all necessary approvals, including from the Fund’s independent Technical Advisory and Investment Committees. Total investment stands at RUB100 million.

This fund-supported project is directed at developing multilateral completion technologies, allowing “side-tracks” to be built onto existing wells, maintaining the flow-rate into the main well. Having completed research and development and pilot testing a prototype system is now in place, ready for batch production.

Support from the New Industry fund will allow the developer to continue fine-tuning its multilateral completion technologies including intelligent completion and finishing under multi-stage fracking, allowing it to address more technically complex tasks, as well as increasing production capacity.

«A significant proportion of our projects today are connected with the development of hard-to-recover reserves. Success here depends directly on the standard of the technology used. The solutions we need aren’t always available on the market, and it often falls to us to develop them, together with our partners. Undertaking the New Industry fund’s first investment project is creating an opportunity to develop a domestic innovation, with major potential for use in high-tech drilling at fields with complex geology. Projects like this aren’t just needed by our company — they’ll facilitate the development of Russia’s entire oil production industry». Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production, Gazprom Neft

«Multilateral completion will, over the next few years, move from being a premium to an economically viable and sought-after product for subsoil users». Tatiana Morozova CEO, New Industry

«Given the professionalism of the ADL team, the demand for these kinds of localised technologies, and the outlook for the company’s development, the b>ank and other members of the fund had full consensus on this first transaction — which, of course, is always the most responsible way to go. We hope Gazprombank’s experience, and that of our New Industry partners, will help ADL Completions strengthen its position in the market». Alexander Stepanov Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprombank

«The oil industry, worldwide, is becoming ever more high-tech. Many traditional fields are, already, almost completely worked out, production levels are falling, and the time for ‘hard-to-recover’ oil is nigh. This is particularly true for Russia, where unallocated reserves are located in remote, ecologically fragile regions. The ‘New Industry’ venture fund was established to support innovative companies and start-ups developing breakthrough technologies in the oil and gas industry. ADL Completions’ high-tech solutions have proved their effectiveness, successfully passing pilot testing at major Russian oil companies’ facilities. ADL Completions’ developments are highly competitive and will be in considerable demand both in Russia, and abroad». Alexey Basov Deputy General Director — Investment Director, RVC

«We are delighted that the fund has moved quickly into its investment phase. The transaction with ADL Completions is, without a doubt, very interesting both in terms of the product’s technology, and the demand for this, as well as in the quality of the partners who have now joined us in the capitalisation table. We expect 2020 to be a productive and dynamic year for the fund». Veronika Fidler Chief Investment Officer, VEB Ventures