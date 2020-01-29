Appsian Announces Record Customer Growth in ERP Data Security for SAP and PeopleSoft

Appsian

With the continued momentum, Appsian’s position as an innovator for PeopleSoft, SAP, and Oracle data security and compliance has been strengthened significantly

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Appsian, the leading provider of ERP data security solutions, today announced the company has achieved tremendous success in 2019; highlighted by 100 percent growth in new customer acquisition within the last 2 years. In addition, Appsian has achieved 400 percent growth in annual recurring revenue in the last 3 years. This growth has resulted in a significant investment in new product development, along with a 6X increase in employee headcount across North America and India.

“We are extremely thrilled to be a leader in such a burgeoning category as ERP data security and we look forward to accelerating our growth in 2020, said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Appsian. “We understand ERP systems power critical business operations and provide tremendous value – our mission is to help our customers maximize the ROI they receive from these systems.”

With more than 250 customers globally, including organizations in commercial banking, retail, healthcare, higher education, and six US state governments, Appsian’s Security Platform was designed for ERP customers with large, dynamic user bases.

“Managing authentication, access, and business policy & process integrity is a challenge for organizations leveraging traditional, on-premise ERP systems – especially in a mobile access environment, said Greg Wendt, Executive Director of Security Solutions at Appsian. “I’m proud we have enabled our customers to expand ERP access to users with confidence and feel they don’t have to limit access to data for the sake of security” he added.

Consisting of attribute-based access controls, fine-grained security, and user behavior analytics, Appsian leaders feel the Security Platform fills critical gaps in the ERP market.

“Traditional ERP systems require significant investment in order to scale with modern data security and compliance threats” said Piyush Pandey. “We look forward to continuing to innovate our product offerings and deliver maximum value for our customers.”

For their latest offering, Appsian will release their proprietary Analytics application that provides granular insights into ERP data access and usage. The application is designed to provide actionable insights, audit support, and a comprehensive view into how users are interacting with sensitive business data. Previews are now available by contacting info@appsian.com



About Appsian

Appsian provides comprehensive data security and compliance solutions for ERP applications such as SAP and Oracle. Appsian solutions are designed for customers to mitigate the myriad of risks associated with ERP data including hacking, fraud, theft and human error.

Using a Security Platform that includes sophisticated access controls, data security, and logging & analytics, Appsian enables organizations to strengthen how their systems and data are accessed; along with gaining deep visibility into data usage and user behavior. Organizations can be prepared to combat today’s modern security and compliance threats without overhauling their existing systems.

Learn why over 250 organizations trust the Appsian Security Platform. Visit www.appsian.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.