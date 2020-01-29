The Super Bowl of Travel World Travel Championship Begins April 17

World Travel Championship

Who will be crowned The World’s Greatest Travelers™?

Taking our blind date with the world is a 21st century version of spinning a globe and throwing out your finger. Maybe that's why we've been called the 'Super Bowl of Travel,' the ‘Olympics of Travel’” — William D. Chalmers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only a few spots remain for adventurous Indiana Jones-types and intrepid Nellie Bly hopefuls willing to compete in the Super Bowl of travel adventures that crowns The World’s Greatest Travelers and hands them a free trip around the world winner-take-all first place prize.

All you have to do is circle the globe and visit ten secret countries in the one-of-a-kind travel adventure while out-doing, out-thrilling and out-traveling a worthy collection of international travelers participating in the 2020 event.

Serious travelers are a competitive breed, from: "How many countries have you been to?" and "We've been there, did you do...?” to watching TV's Amazing Race saying, "I could do that!" Well now they can with a trip, trophy and title on the line, not to mention a free trip around the world to defend their crowns in 2021.

The 16th edition of The Global Scavenger Hunt travel adventure competition aims to return the romance of travel while testing the travel IQ of the most travel savvy of globetrotters. They will complete a series of highly participatory, authentic and challenging cultural site-doing scavenges in ten secret countries over a 23-day circumnavigation between April 17th and May 9th, 2020. Trusting strangers in strange lands is required!

Last call interested travelers need to apply online at GlobalScavengerHunt.com as the deadline nears.

“The Global Scavenger Hunt covers a lot of extraordinary travel bases," says author and Event Director William Chalmers, "Taking our blind date with the world is a 21st century version of spinning a globe and throwing out your finger. Maybe that's why we've been called the 'Super Bowl of Travel,' the ‘Olympics of Travel’, and one writer even called our annual travel adventure the ‘Magical Mystery Tour’. I liked that one!”

The reviews for the annual world travel championship are in too: Conde Nast Traveler calls The Global Scavenger Hunt, “the best trip to take…”; Frommer's lists it as one of “best adrenaline adventures…” in the world; Outside magazine bills it as, “One of the most amazing trips in the world…”; and National Geographic says that the event is, “…like Survivor, The Amazing Race and the Eco-Challenge all rolled into one except with much more cultural interaction."

The 23-day around the world event is limited to 15 teams of two with the $25,000 per team entry fee including: all international airfare, first class hotels, 40% of meals and special event-sponsored travel gear. Single travelers are welcome to apply; and all travelers will be interviewed for suitability. Please contact GreatEscape Adventures at +1.310.281.7809 or apply online at GlobalScavengerHunt.com. (CST#2071053-40)

-END - ###

For additional event-related information, including Video News Release, hi-res photos, media kit or to schedule an interview with the Event Director or participants, please contact:



The Global Scavenger Hunt



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.