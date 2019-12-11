2020’s Clear Resolution for Adventure: The Global Scavenger Hunt

World Travel Championship

Being a passive participant is not an option when you don’t know where you are going on this authentic, challenging and highly participatory international travel adventure. It is life-changing.” — William D. Chalmers

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers are looking ahead to 2020 as the year to try something new and get out of their comfort zones. Traveling is the #1 resolution they don’t want to break.

What better way to get out of your comfort zone than take a mystery travel adventure that combines old-school Indiana Jones daring with Amazing Race-like travel competition called The Global Scavenger Hunt; that turns creative travel on its head by taking savvy travelers on an adventure around the world to 10 countries—BUT without telling them which 10 countries they will be going. Call it: Destinations Unknown.

Known globally as the world travel championship, the 2020 edition of the travel adventure competition -- The Global Scavenger Hunt -- will take place over 23-days between April 17 and May 9, 2020. Added to the mystery adventure is the immersive focus of having to trust strangers in strange lands—another of the annual events life-changing features.

“Sometimes travelers take trips, in this case, our adventure takes travelers to mysterious unknown destinations,” says William D. Chalmers Event Director. “Our secret places serve as a fun playing field on which the event unfolds. Being a passive participant is not an option when you don’t know where you are going on this authentic, challenging and highly participatory international travel adventure. It is life-changing.”

The Global Scavenger Hunt travel adventure is all about travelers using their Travel IQ to complete a series of authentic, challenging and highly-participatory site-doing scavenges (immersive micro-adventures) in a competition against other great travelers, all vying for The World’s Greatest Travelers trophy — and a FREE trip around the world. The world travel championship event is a transformational journey and life-changing for participants.

Participation in the 23-day international travel adventure is open, but limited to 15 teams of two; with the US$25,000 per team entry fee including: all international airfare, first class hotels, 40% of meals and special event-sponsored travel gear. Single travelers are welcome to apply with all travelers interviewed for suitability. Please contact GreatEscape Adventures at +1.310.281.7809 or apply online at GlobalScavengerHunt.com. (CST#207105340).



The Global Scavenger Hunt



