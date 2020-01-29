Execs In The Know Launches Exclusive CX Marketplace to Pair C-Level Decisionmakers With High-Quality Vendors

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is excited to launch a first-of-its-kind CX Marketplace – an action-packed solutions showcase where corporate decisionmakers can browse resources and thought leadership from participating leading-edge service providers in the customer experience space. The Marketplace is housed within EITK’s Know It All (KIA) online community, enabling senior CX Leaders at top consumer brands to share valuable peer-to-peer insights on prospective partners in a private, no-pressure-to-buy environment.

The CX Marketplace serves as an all-encompassing resource hub where participating vendors can showcase their technologies and innovations. Unlike a static directory, the Marketplace features up-to-the-minute dynamic content including video, social media feeds, and blog articles searchable by keyword, topic, and service category. Members of the private KIA Community also have access to a robust resource library of research reports, whitepapers, case studies, infographics, and other downloadable content typically “gated” to the general public. They also have the option to identify themselves as “Members with Insight,” signaling that they are willing to share their personal knowledge of specific service providers with other community members.

In a highly competitive market where word of mouth and name recognition remain key differentiators, KIA Community’s membership represents the ideal leadership audience for service providers in the CX space. The Marketplace enables leading-edge business partners to take their message straight to the corporate decisionmakers they most desire to reach.

“Execs In The Know is thrilled to launch its CX Marketplace to help CX leaders and vendors share insights and potentially discuss business in a low-pressure type of atmosphere,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder. “Warm leads coming from trusted peers’ insights are far more valuable than the leads from traditional sales cold calling and mass marketing sources. That line of thinking is a big part of what inspired EITK to launch this unique Marketplace.”

Execs In The Know has built a global audience of CX leaders across a variety of industries and dedicated to set the agenda for the future of customer experience. If you are interested in becoming a part of EITK’s prestigious community of customer experience leaders and get full access to the Marketplace, you can request to join its online community “Know It All” here: https://community.execsintheknow.com

The new CX Marketplace will be featured at EITK’s upcoming Customer Response Summit – Hollywood, Florida event, March 2-4, 2020.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. They also offer industry content and thought leadership through their webinars, reports, Know It All online community, and various other social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.



