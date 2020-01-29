Lash Growth Serum Eliminates Need for Eyelash Extensions or False Eyelashes

Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Lash serum

Lash growth serum by Chavelle Cosmetics is an affordable and effective way to achieve strong, nourished lashes at home.

FORST, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chavelle Cosmetics, a German company that produces high-quality beauty products, is excited to share its lash growth serum as an affordable way to achieve thicker, longer lashes at home. As stated by the company, "Eyelash growth serum is easily applied to dry skin in the evenings after cleansing. Apply to the lash line just like eyeliner, and if desired, also to the eyebrows. Results can often be seen after just four to six weeks."The eyelash serum volume booster is an affordable, easy to use alternative to false eyelashes and eyelash extensions, according to the brand. For regular synthetic eyelashes, it is suggested that they are replaced after every four to five uses. False eyelashes also require the use of glue which can be messy and hard to apply. Eyelash extensions are expensive, require a visit to a professional salon and can take hours to apply. Extensions are an even more costly option to maintain as refills are recommended every two to four weeks. Eyelash serum to grow lashes results in thicker, denser and longer lashes that are achieved comfortably at home. It takes mere seconds to apply and leaves users with natural lashes that last," said Sandra Newmann, the senior spokesperson for the company. "Our eyelash serum comes in a 4ml bottle, which is enough for four to five months of daily use."Feedback from Amazon customers has been overwhelmingly positive to date. One reviewer reported on their success with lash serum growth : "I've been using this for a month, applying once a day at night. My lashes are definitely longer and have also gained a curl at the outer corners. My natural lashes are stick-straight, stubby and can't hold a curl, so this is pretty amazing for me. I've had a friend ask me what new mascara I'm using...I'm not using a new mascara! Just this lash serum."Those interested in learning more about Chavelle Cosmetics' range of products should visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.###



