Root Engineers Expands to Provide Cannabis Engineering Services Nationwide

Professional engineering firm continues to add new operating licenses to portfolio

BEND, OREGON, USA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root Engineers , a professional engineering firm specializing in the cannabis industry, is continuing to expand its engineering and design services to cannabis facilities nationwide. The firm is now licensed to operate in 12 states across the United States, and plans to add more to the list in 2020.“We are excited to work in cannabis communities across the country and share our expertise with business owners in the industry,” said Laura Breit, CEO of Root Engineers. “While our headquarters is located in Oregon, we also hold licenses in many other states to provide engineering services to help cultivation and processing facilities optimize production, maximize bottom line profits, and provide the operational infrastructure to help our clients grow their businesses.”Root Engineers is licensed to offer its market-leading engineering, design and consulting services for cannabis companies in Oregon, California, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Michigan, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Illinois. The company’s experienced team of licensed professional engineers has completed more than 100 cannabis facility design projects by providing superior mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering solutions.Root Engineers will work to obtain licensure in any state and encourages potential clients to reach out from any state. The process to secure a new state license typically only takes two to three weeks.To learn more about Root Engineers, visit: https://rootengineers.com/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 100 cannabis and hemp projects in its portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. Learn more about Root Engineers at www.rootengineers.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@rootengineers).



