Meet ATP Stars at the 2020 New York Tennis Expo

Former Wimbledon and US Open finalist, and 2018 New York Open champion, Kevin Anderson will be a part of the Draw Ceremony at the 2020 New York Tennis Expo. Former World No. 8 Jack Sock will be a featured speaker and take part in a Meet & Greet at the 2020 New York Tennis Expo.

"Guests will have a chance to ask questions of and learn from professional players, meet them and take pictures. Their participation adds yet another exciting element to the Expo.” — David Sickmen, New York Tennis Expo Director

WANTAGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Tennis Expo is less than two weeks away and we are excited to once again bring a can't-miss, one-of-a-kind event to all of the event's guests on Sunday, February 9 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Joining us at this year's Expo will be a number of players from the New York Open, including former World No. 8 Jack Sock, and last year's finalist Brayden Schnur.Sock will be a part of the first Coaches Roundtable Live speaker session from 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. before sitting down for a Meet & Greet and Autograph Signing from 11:30 - 11:45 a.m.Later in the afternoon, Schnur will be a featured speaker on the second panel from 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. before taking part in a Meet & Greet and Autograph Signing from 2:30 - 2:45 p.m. The New York Open Draw Ceremony will take place at the New York Tennis Expo Broadcast Plaza from 12:45 - 1:15 p.m., and will feature multiple players from the tournament including former champion Kevin Anderson. The 2018 New York Open winner has been ranked as high as fifth in the world, and is a former Wimbledon and US Open finalist.Following the ceremony, Anderson, along with other tournament players, will take part in a Meet & Greet and sign autographs for Expo guests at the Broadcast Plaza. In addition to these players, the New York Open field will feature Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, Milos Raonic and defending champion Reilly Opelka, so stay tuned for more updates on what additional players will be appearing at the Expo!"We're thrilled to once again have many players from the New York Open join us for the New York Tennis Expo," said David Sickmen, New York Tennis Expo Director . "Guests will have a chance to ask questions of and learn from professional players, meet them and take pictures. Their participation adds yet another exciting element to the Expo. There will be no better way to spend Sunday, February 9 than at our family-friendly event...And it's all FREE!"The Expo is a perfect way to enjoy a Sunday in the winter. In addition to the speaker sessions, chances to meet professional tennis players, and autograph signings, the Expo will feature games, activities and fun for the whole family. The event is completely free to attend, and make sure to preregister for free parking by visiting 2020NYTennisExpo.EventBrite.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.