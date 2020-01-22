Free Professional Tennis to Be Featured at New York Tennis Expo

American tennis professional Steve Johnson takes a picture with guests at the 2019 New York Tennis Expo. All Expo guests will have an opportunity to watch free professional tennis matches as well as enjoy meet & greets and autograph signings.

WANTAGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2020 New York Tennis Expo will serve as the ultimate event for tennis fans in the New York-metropolitan area, and new to the Expo this year will be the ability for attendees to watch free professional tennis matches on site.The New York Open's Qualifying Draw begins on that Sunday, February 9, and any Expo attendee will have access to the professional matches. This is a great chance to watch some of the world's best players up close and personal...for free!For the third straight year, the New York Open's Draw Ceremony will take place at the Expo. At 12:45 p.m., join ATP stars and New York Open tournament officials at the New York Tennis Expo Broadcast Plaza as the main draw will be revealed.The draw ceremony will be interactive and attendees will have the chance talk to the players, ask questions and get autographs."The New York Tennis Expo strives to bring the very best event to our guests, and we are excited to have the qualifying tournament of the New York Open take place during the event," said Brian Coleman, New York Tennis Expo Communications Director. "Any Expo attendee is welcome to walk into Stadium Court and enjoy some of the best tennis in the world, and we will have tournament players interact with guests during speaker panels, autograph signings and meet & greets."In addition to their participation in the Draw Ceremony, we will have multiple players from the New York Open take part in Expo festivities. Players will speak on our Coaches Roundtable Live speaker panels and interact with guests during meet & greets and autograph signings.The New York Open field features the likes of John Isner, Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic and Reilly Opelka, and in the next week we will announce the players who will be joining us at the Expo.For more information on sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about the Expo, contact info@usptennis.com or call (516) 409-4444.



