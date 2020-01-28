A Lawyer's Unique Perspective in the Entertainment Industry

Learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig at www.dbllawyers.com.

The perspective highlights the business, legal and analytic approaches within an industry that is driven by creativity and artistry.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig partner Thomas Dunlap, spoke at the Sundance Film Festival, in Salt Lake City, Utah, as a panelist on challenges independent films face. This will mark Tom’s fourth time participating on this panel.

Tom’s appearance on the panel provides a unique perspective amongst the other producers, actors and film professionals. It highlights the business, legal and analytic perspective within an industry that is driven by creativity and artistry. Tom describes the panel as “a wonderful opportunity for up and coming film makers to learn from amazing veterans about the business and practical struggles of film-making that sometimes get overlooked when focusing on the art.”

Due to Tom’s distinctive background, he provides a different outlook for this panel. Tom practices many different types of law, but his main focus is with Intellectual Property law. Two of Dunlap’s big cases, in which he presented to the Supreme Court, included a False Claims Act case (See United States ex rel. Carter v. Halliburton Co.) and in the TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC, (U.S. May 22,. 2017) (No. 16-341) case involving jurisdiction in patent infringement cases.

In addition to Dunlap’s legal background, he has been an associate producer and script editor for ‘Assault on Wall Street by Uwe Boll,’ and has directed stage plays and a public television program in New York. Tom has also appeared in several national television commercials.

This month Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig launched their new focus on Media & Entertainment. “As lawyers who are more than just lawyers, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is uniquely positioned in the film, music, and entertainment industry,” explains Dunlap. “In addition to being included in the Hollywood Reporter’s past Power 100 Lawyers in Hollywood, and filing more successful copyright cases for music, film and entertainment clients than any other firm in the United States, our lawyers include former studio directors, producers, former television directors, and television and studio actors. We are where experience meets the law.”

