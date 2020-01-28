Nearly 1 in 4 New Homes Nationwide Have HERS Index Scores

RESNET HERS Index

Texas, Florida, and Arizona Top the Country with the Highest Percentage of HERS® Rated Homes

OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners in Texas, Florida, and Arizona have topped the nation last year in pursuit of sustainable home energy efficiency with the most homes receiving a Home Energy Rating System, or HERS Index Score. The HERS Index Score provides a homebuyer a way to compare the energy performance of a home in the same fashion as the Miles Per Gallon (MPG) sticker does for auto buyers.The HERS Index Score is a scale in which a home’s energy performance is measured. A 100 HERS Index Score is the benchmark of the index and represents a home built in 2006. For every percent the home uses less energy than the benchmark home, the score of the home is lowered by 1. A HERS Index Score of -0- represents a home that produces as much energy through an onsite power source such as solar then it consumes.For existing homes, the HERS rating provides the homeowner with a HERS Index Score and a detailed report on how they can improve the energy performance of the home.In 2019, there were 241,909 homes in the United States that were HERS rated and issued a HERS Index Score. In 2019, the average HERS Index Score of a home rated was 59. This means that the home was 41 percent more efficient than a home built in 2006 and over 70 percent more efficient built in the 1970s.Developed by the Residential Energy Services Network, Inc., or RESNET , a HERS Index Score is available only via certified RESNET Energy Raters. Based on the key variables that affect the energy use of a home, including exterior walls, attic, windows and doors, heating and cooling systems, ductwork, water heating systems, lighting and appliances, the HERS Index Score tells homeowners and prospective buyers how their homes compare to other similar ones in terms of energy usage.Outside of a mortgage loan, heating, cooling, and water heating constitute the largest cost of homeownership. The HERS Index Score can help homeowners outline those energy features of the home and the expected cost of utility bills.A recent study conducted by the federally charted secondary mortgage organization Freddie Mac found that homes with HERS Index Scores have sold for on average, 2.7 - 5% more than comparable unrated homes.The six leading states in terms of homes receiving a HERS Index Score in 2019 are:• Texas - 45,096• Florida - 21,090• Arizona – 20,298• North Carolina – 16,849• Colorado - 14,385• Indiana - 10,294“As builders help homeowners and buyers compare total home cost and value, the use of the HERS Index Score continues to grow,” says RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden. “Every year, more and more new homes sold receive HERS Index Scores, because buyers want to compare and save the most on their homes’ utility bills.”To find a certified RESNET Energy rater to help save money on energy costs, improve home comfort and increase a home’s resale value, visit https://www.hersindex.com/find-a-hers-rater/ ###About the HERS IndexDeveloped by the Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET), the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index is an easy-to-understand energy efficiency measuring tool that assigns a numerical value to homes based on energy performance. The lower the score, the more energy-efficient the home. It’s like a miles-per-gallon label for houses. For more information see the short video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klGa1rUdydo About RESNETThe Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) is the independent, national nonprofit organization that homeowners trust to improve home energy efficiency and realize substantial savings on their utility bills. RESNET’s industry-leading standards are recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others. For more information, visit www.resnet.us

Ask for the HERS Index Score!



