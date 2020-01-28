DURATION MEDIA ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE GROWTH

Find | Mine | Monetize

Duration Media LLC, a California Based Digital Advertising Technology Company Announces Massive 2019 Revenue Increase of 29,076%

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIGITAL ADVERTISING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY TO LAUNCH WORLDWIDE MARKETING INITIATIVEDuration Media LLC, a California based digital advertising technology company announced today a massive 29,076% increase in 2019 revenues.“Since our launch in May 2018, Duration Media has created millions of dollars of incremental revenue for its publishing clients", said Andy Batkin, CEO of Duration Media.“We have proven our business model of focusing on finding and mining ONLY highly viewable ad inventory for premium publishers, and potentially monetizing a universe of over 3500 web domains and sub domains. We are justifiably proud of our rapid growth and believe now is the appropriate time to announce to the digital media industry that our simple and elegant tech solution is a proven ad tech solution and can substantially benefit both digital advertising sellers and buyers, continued Mr. Batkin.”“Duration Media’s first branding event this year will be as a VIP Sponsor of IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) to be held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA taking place February 9-11, 2020. ALM is the digital advertising industry’s premier event and is attended by more than 1,200 senior executives from media companies, marketing companies, advertising agencies, and technology providers. Our technology solution is easy to explain to prospects; therefore, we are scheduling 15-minute meetings at IAB ALM, concluded Batkin.”Please go to the Duration Media website for more information at: www.durationmedia.net About Duration MediaDuration Media has created a proprietary technology product that unlocks the hidden value of digital ad impressions that are served below the fold and sold at low eCPM rates. Duration’s technology identifies when these ad units scroll into view during user sessions, and once in view for up to 30 seconds, Duration provides incremental demand at premium eCPM’s via a real-time auction for these now viewable ad slots. The revenue generated is entirely incremental to hundreds of premium publishers currently using this technology, and the ads that are being purchased average 88.1% viewability. There is no upfront cost nor does the service require any internal resources from the publisher. In addition, there is no cost to the ad buyers.As the ad tech industry moves towards a “cookie-less” environment, Duration Media is perfectly positioned to offer buyers who will need to embrace the re-emergence of more sophisticated contextual targeting, the additional benefit of knowing that the ads they buy are also in view.Duration Media was founded and launched by a group of senior digital advertising executives in May 2018. With headquarters in California and offices in New York, London and Miami, Duration Media enables premium publishers to increase their inventory and revenue by 40.1%, while proving to advertisers that their ads have been viewed by an active human, for up to 30 seconds of in-view time in a brand safe, fraud free environment.



