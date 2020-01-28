Issued by Ideagen

Ideagen Secures New Contract With American Association of Tissue Banks

Partnering with ECL2 allows us to harness their understanding of US regulations and standards and their relationships with key potential customers in the US Life Science and Healthcare market.”
— Kevin McSharry, Head of Sales – QHSE (MS) Healthcare, Ideagen

NOTTINGHAM, EAST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading international provider of quality management software, Ideagen PLC, has today announced a long term deal for the licensing and hosting of its flagship Q-Pulse product with the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB).

The AATB is responsible for auditing and accrediting tissue banks across the US. The introduction of Q-Pulse is seen as a strategic move which is expected to encourage wider adoption of the software across the industry.

The AATB was introduced to Ideagen’s Q-Pulse package by one of the firm’s international partners, ECL2, which specialises in providing complete solutions for Quality Management, Safety Management and Enterprise Risk Management for the US Healthcare and Life Sciences market. ECL2 has vast experience in this field and has worked with three quarters of the Organ Procurement Organisations (OPOs) and multiple Tissue Banks in the US to standardise clinical quality processes in what is a highly regulated and sensitive area. The vision is to help to foster the same level of quality standardisation across American tissue banks.

Kevin McSharry, Head of Sales – QHSE (MS) Healthcare, Ideagen, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome the American Association of Tissue Banks as our newest Q-Pulse customer. Partnering with ECL2 allows us to harness their experience and understanding of US regulations and standards and their relationships with the key potential customers in the US Life Science and Healthcare market. This contract is an example of how well this type of partnership agreement can work.”

