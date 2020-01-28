Rugby ATL Kicks Off 2020 Inaugural Season in Major League Rugby

City’s first professional rugby team to tackle the season on Feb. 9 at Lupo Family Field.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s only one opportunity to attend a franchise’s first-ever regular-season game. Rugby ATL is excited to open its doors - officially - on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 pm EST against Utah Warriors. As part of Major League Rugby (MLR), the team will play all its home games at Rugby ATL Stadium at Lupo Family Field headquartered in Marietta. Atlanta is tackling Major League Rugby by building a team from the ground up, in a city that has an existing raving rugby fan base that is primed to support its first professional rugby team.“We believe that fans new to rugby will feel the excitement instantaneously when attending a match,” says President and CEO Bob Taylor. “Our franchise expects to take care of business by delivering on our mission of excellence every day, on and off the field, along with providing a fantastic game-day experience and fan engagement program.”According to the Market Strategies International (now named Escalent) market and analytics research, there are approximately 230,000 avid fans in Atlanta and one million residents that are highly likely to become self-identified fans of an Atlanta MLR team and attend home games.“We will play fast and we will play hard,” said Lawrence. “Our roster is full of young, energetic, and talented players with the work ethic required to play a high speed, exciting brand of rugby. Our success doesn’t hinge on one or two key players, our entire team of outstanding athletes work together and play for each other and for the fans.”The team’s name and shield were designed to represent the great city of Atlanta. The established ‘ATL’ airport code is an easily recognizable symbol of Atlanta. Red, black and silver colors were selected because the city and other professional sports teams have already adopted similar colors as a form of city unity. MLR has revealed Paladin as the official kit provider for the 2020 season. All 12 teams have new home and away kits for the 2020 season, which are now available for purchase.For more information about Rugby ATL, the schedule, merchandise and tickets, please visit www.rugbyatl.rugby.



